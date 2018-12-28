Second Gore Cup win for Hay

If you happened to watch the replay of Mighty Santana’s run in the Wairio Cup, and timed some of the sectionals, you would have backed the John Hay runner today in the Gore Cup.

“He went super at Winton. His sectionals were unreal. He didn’t get the best steer by me but he ran 55 (seconds) five and six wide around the bend so I was pretty confident (today) that if he got to the front he’d be hard to beat,” Hay said.

That’s the way it turned out in today’s Mataura Licensing Trust sponsored feature.

Hay took the Santanna Blue Chip gelding to the front with 2000 metres to run and there he stayed.

At the end of the 2700 metre journey he had three quarters of a length to spare on Mr Kiwi. The winning time was 3-24.9.

“He’s just a real nice horse. He’s got high speed and a wee bit of toughness too. He was gawking round and looking at everything in front but when the business came he was on the job. He was pricking his ears all the way up the straight and he pulled up a bit.”



Mighty Santana (11) winning the Gore Cup from Mr Kiwi (inside) and Bettor Enforce (in tight quarters in the middle) - Photo Bruce Stewart.

Mighty Santana has a very strong pedigree with plenty of good male pacers in his bloodlines including Mighty Cullen, Likmesiah and Mister Presley.

He was a $10,000 buy at the 2015 sales.

“He was a funny bugger to break in but when we took him to Addington first up I said it would take a good maiden to beat him and he sat parked all the way and won.”

Hay is now considering races like the Invercargill and Northern Southland Cups.

The five year old is part-owned by long-time stable client Peter Cate.

“Peter’s in the ownership. He lives just around the corner from me. He lost his wife Jocelyn in the winter so it hasn’t been a good time for him. He had a win yesterday on the West Coast (Son Of A Tiger). He’ll be watching it from home today and the whole family will be there having a wine.”

Hay’s no stranger to Southland. He started his career in the province in the early ‘80s.

“I started with Jim and Ross Dynes. We didn’t have too many good horses so I moved back to Canterbury and I’ve had lots of good Southland owners since then. Russell Hill was my first ever owner and I didn’t know him from a bar of soap. He was one of the best owners you could ever have and he’s turned out to be a good friend.”

It was the second Gore Cup win for Hay. He won the event in 2012 with Jimmy Johnstone.

Meanwhile Coolhand Easton bred and owned by Brian Norman won his second race for Gore trainer Syd Breen. The Breen team is on a bit of a roll at the moment and he's having his best season as a professional trainer.

He currently sits on ten wins for the season.