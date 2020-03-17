Second Svanosio contender emerges

Chris Svanosio’s extraordinary Trots Country Cups season extended to a fifth title after Magicool dominated Sunday’s North West Ag Services Charlton Trotters Cup.

The six-year-old Tennotrump gelding, who’s raced for the stable since July, produced a third victory and fifth top three placing from only five starts this Maori’s Idol Trotting Championship season, a strike rate that has him second behind stablemate Kyvalley Finn on the championship table.

“He’s not a champion, but just does everything so good,” Svanosio told Trots Vision’s Rob Auber after Sunday’s all-the-way win, when Svanosio had to work initially to find the front from Aleppo Murphy before enjoying it all on his terms.

There was little pressure as the field fell into single file until Wangaratta Cup winner Maori Law initiated the running line and was tracked up by returning Great Southern Star winner Sparkling Success.

Magicool got home in a 57.4-second last half, which was enough to defeat second-placed Maori Law by 4.3 metres.

“He had to beat nice horses today,” Svanosio said. "He had a month between runs, so the owners and I deliberately bypassed a Group 1 a couple of weeks ago he could have ran in. He’s probably not fully wound up today but still good enough to get the job done.”

It’s a pleasing result for a talented horse who’s proving himself better than most but, perhaps, still shy of the absolute best.

“I reckon he’s an A grader this bloke, but they’re the A-plus Tornado Valley and Dance Craze,” Svanosio said. “He’s just a bit below those ones. You have to race a bit to get to that level. The owners are happy to pick the races a little bit below at the moment, maybe next season he can be that little bit stronger and little bit better and hopefully competitive against those really good ones.”

Svanosio couldn’t help but keep an eye on another horse with an A-plus reputation in Sparkling Success, who returned from an injury enforced 18-month lay-off to run fifth.

“Sparkling Success is the best horse I’ve ever driven,” Svanosio said. “I’m just rapt to see that he pulled up good. Few runs and Jackie (Barker) will be winning on him I’m sure, he will be back racing the best ones.”

As for Magicool, he will head towards Saturday night’s Economix Scotch Notch Memorial at Tabcorp Park Melton, where he will likely run into Tornado Valley, Big Jack Hammer and a second-up Sparkling Success.

“He will keep racing while he’s sound and happy,” Svanosio said. “If he tells us he needs a break we will (give him that), there are races in Queensland during the winter if the owners wanted to look at that. Maybe he will be back in the paddock and looking forward to next season.”

