Second consecutive victory for Bettor Memories

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 1, 2020 -- Bettor Memories ($21) with harness racing driver Eric Goodell in the sulky did it the hard way Saturday night (Feb. 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway's $35,000 Preferred Handicap Pace with a first-up foray.

Unhurried from post position No. 4, Bettor Memories saw reformed claimer--and 7-10 favorite--Keystone Phoenix (Dan Dube) lead through seemingly-soft 'flat' intervals of :27 and :56. Bettor Memories then moved from fifth, making up significant ground into a :27.4 third quarter (1:23.4). Keystone Phoenix was about to wear out his welcome in and out of the final turn.

Bettor Memories went by, closing the sale in 1:52...equal 56-second halves. San Domino A (Jordan Stratton) stalked the winner but missed a head, with a trapped Trump Nation (George Brennan) extricating himself from the pocket to grab third.

Tremendous Play (Jason Bartlett) and a tiring Keystone Phoenix settled for the remainder.

For fourth choice Bettor Memories, a 7-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned by Gus Dovi and trained by Nifty Norman, it was his second (consecutive) win in three seasonal starts. The exacta paid $85.50, the triple returned $294 and the superfecta paid $1,640.

Saturday night's $27,000 trotting feature was a down-the-the-road display by favored Will Take Charge (Stratton, $5.50) in 1:55.2.

The Raceway's live schedule continues with a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday first post of 7:05 PM, as usual.

