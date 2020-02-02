Day At The Track

Second consecutive victory for Bettor Memories

06:21 PM 02 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bettor Memories, harness racing
Bettor Memories
Georgia Panagi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 1, 2020 -- Bettor Memories ($21) with harness racing driver Eric Goodell in the sulky  did it the hard way Saturday night (Feb. 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway's $35,000 Preferred Handicap Pace with a first-up foray.

Unhurried from post position No. 4, Bettor Memories saw reformed claimer--and 7-10 favorite--Keystone Phoenix (Dan Dube) lead through seemingly-soft 'flat' intervals of :27 and :56. Bettor Memories then moved from fifth, making up significant ground into a :27.4 third quarter (1:23.4). Keystone Phoenix was about to wear out his welcome in and out of the final turn.

Bettor Memories went by, closing the sale in 1:52...equal 56-second halves. San Domino A (Jordan Stratton) stalked the winner but missed a head, with a trapped Trump Nation (George Brennan) extricating himself from the pocket to grab third.

Tremendous Play (Jason Bartlett) and a tiring Keystone Phoenix settled for the remainder.

Bettor Memories

For fourth choice Bettor Memories, a 7-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned by Gus Dovi and trained by Nifty Norman, it was his second (consecutive) win in three seasonal starts. The exacta paid $85.50, the triple returned $294 and the superfecta paid $1,640.

Saturday night's $27,000 trotting feature was a down-the-the-road display by favored Will Take Charge (Stratton, $5.50) in 1:55.2.

Will Take Charge (Georgia Panagi Photo)

The Raceway's live schedule continues with a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday first post of 7:05 PM, as usual.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Betting tops $3 million at the Meadowlands
02-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
Second consecutive victory for Bettor Memories
02-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
Windsong Leo racing 'Super' at Miami Valley
02-Feb-2020 18:02 PM NZDT
$42 longshot stuns field at Buffalo
02-Feb-2020 17:02 PM NZDT
Statesman talks up Preferred score
02-Feb-2020 10:02 AM NZDT
Pocono readies for 2020 with qualifiers
02-Feb-2020 02:02 AM NZDT
Gingras wins four including feature
01-Feb-2020 19:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News