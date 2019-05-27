Leg of NJSS for 3-year-olds run and won

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - May 26, 2019 - On Friday night the Meadowlands hosted the second harness racing leg of NJSS for 3-year-olds.

The 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers raced for a purse of $20,000 while the 3-year-old filly pacers and the 3-year-old trotters all raced for a purse of $25,000.



The 3-year-old colt pacers race was held as a non-betting race before the regularly scheduled program. Once again the John McDermott Jr. trainee dominated the field in a similar fashion as the first leg. Daniel Dube sent Hurrikane Emperor to the lead from post position two and never looked back. The son of Hurrikane Kingcole stopped the clock in 1:52.0 with a 26 length lead ahead of the second place finisher Black Dan, Clintock finished third. Hurrikane Emperor is now undefeated in the NJSS and in his 3-year-old campaign for owners; Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhen Racing LLC, Pegasus Investment Group.



The second non-betting race was the NJSS for 3-year-old filly pacers. This week Mollydooker came out on top for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Tony Alagna. Mollydooker, daughter of Great Vintage , nosed out the competition in 1:57.0 with a last quarter in 29.3. Love Love Me Too was a close second with Hurrikanesky coming in third. Mollydooker is owned by Visionary Breeders LLC and has earned $69,750 for them lifetime.



The last non-betting race was for 3-year-old filly trotters and was held after the second race in the regularly scheduled program. Joe Holloway's Trixton filly Starita and driver David Miller took the $25,000 purse in a time of 1:55.2 and a four length lead over the second place finisher Special Honor. Miss Trixton finished a very close third. This is Starita's first win of the season for owners Val D'Or Farms and Theodore Gewertz.



The second division for 3-year-old filly trotters was won by the Nifty Norman trainee Evident Beauty. David Miller sat patiently with, the odds on favorite, Evident Beauty until pulling first up at the three quarter pole and surging past the leader in the stretch to win in 1:56.2 with a last quarter of 27.0. French Cafe was a close second with Sister's Promise closing out the trifecta. The Trixton filly is 2 for 2 in the NJSS and in her 3-year-old career for her owners Melvin Hartman, Little E LLC and R A W Equine INC boosting her lifetime earnings to $273,192 for them.



The last NJSS race on the card was for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters where the team of David Miller and Nifty Norman were victorious again with Reign Of Honor. Again David Miller sat back with his trotter to pick up the pieces in the stretch trotting past the odds on favorite with a last quarter move of 27.1, winning in 1:54.2. Trix And Stones was second with the second favorite No Drama Please finishing third. This is the first win for the Trixton colt's 3-year-old campaign, he has earned $223,125 lifetime for his owners Deo Volente Farms LLC, Jennifer Dalton Stb LLC, ThomasPontone and Kentuckiana Racing Stable.



The 3-year-old NJSS finals will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Meadowlands.