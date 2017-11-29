Tiger Tara in track record Inter Dominion Heat

Soho Tribeca home in 26.2 at Bunbury to claim another heat win in the TABtouch Inter Dominion Series.

Night two of the harness racing Tabtouch Inter Dominion Series moved south to the provincial track of Bunbury with the three heats conducted over 2100m for $75,000 each.

Like night one at Gloucester Park, there were three Heats, however with a different starting configuration in place at Bunbury, there were seven horses off the front line of the barrier.

There has been a scratching from the series of Run Oneover, meaning Heat four was back to nine runners with three runners from the second line with the other two Heats having two runners each from the second line.

Galactic Star produced the upset on the night beating Yayas Hot Spot and Lennytheshark.

Soho Tribeca once again got away with another easy victory in his Heat with the unlucky runner being Chicago Bull who was lock in on the fence, got out very late and flew the last bit of the 26.2 last quarter that Soho Tribeca managed.

The race of the night no doubt was the track record produced by Tiger Tara and the exceptional second by the New Zealand Champion Lazarus who kept coming right to the wire.

With Opening Night and the Bunbury Heats out of the way, Heat Night 3 of the 2017 Perth Inter Dominion will be the last chance competitors have to qualify for the $1.1 Million Grand Final.



Racing for the third time in the space of a week, the testing nature of an Inter Dominion is brought to the forefront at this stage of the series.



As well as the three TABtouch Inter Dominion Heats, December 1 will see the running of the Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship, the Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarian's Cup and Listed $25,000 The Kersley Final.



Heat Night 3 will feature our Italian Fireworks Night with free activities for the kids, entertainment on the trackside stage from Vogue Entertainment, the running of the Butchers Sprint and of course our famous Gloucester Park fireworks show after the last.



At the end of the nights racing, we'll know exactly which ten horses will be squaring off in the TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final on December 8.



Feature Races:

3x Group 2 $75,000 Heats of the TABtouch Inter Dominion

Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship

Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarians Cup

Here are the results and videos of the nights racing at Bunbury;

Galactic Star takes out the 4th heat of the TABtouch Inter Dominion.

2 5:45pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 4 (SKY 1 & 2) 2100M $75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings RUN ONEOVER NZ 4

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:29:9 Mile Rate: 1:54:9 First Quarter: 28.1 Second Quarter: 0 Third Quarter: 59.1 Fourth Quarter: 26.8 Margins: HD x SHFHD

Soho Tribeca home in 26.2 at Bunbury to claim another heat win in the TABtouch Inter Dominion Series.

3 6:17pm RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 5 (SKY 1 & 2) 2100M $75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings All started

Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:30:3 Mile Rate: 1:55:2 Lead Time: 35.6 First Quarter: 31.3 Second Quarter: 28.8 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 26.2 Margins: 2.5m x HFHD

They've obliterated the track record as Tiger Tara hangs tough to hold Lazarus at bay and win Heat 6 of the Inter Dominion!

4 6:47pm GARRARDS HORSE & HOUND INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 6 (SKY 1 & 2) 2100M $75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results

Scratchings All started

Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:26:5 Mile Rate: 1:52:3 Lead Time: 33.7 First Quarter: 30.4 Second Quarter: 27.7 Third Quarter: 28.2 Fourth Quarter: 26.5