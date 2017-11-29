Day At The Track

Tiger Tara in track record Inter Dominion Heat

10:29 AM 29 Nov 2017 NZDT
Tiger Tara wins in track record time over series favourite Lazarus
Gloucester Park Photo
Galactic Star takes out the 4th heat of the TABtouch Inter Dominion.
Gloucester Park Photo
Soho Tribeca home in 26.2 at Bunbury to claim another heat win in the TABtouch Inter Dominion Series.
Gloucester Park Photo
Night two of the harness racing Tabtouch Inter Dominion Series moved south to the provincial track of Bunbury with the three heats conducted over 2100m for $75,000 each.

Like night one at Gloucester Park, there were three Heats, however with a different starting configuration in place at Bunbury, there were seven horses off the front line of the barrier.

There has been a scratching from the series of Run Oneover, meaning Heat four was back to nine runners with three runners from the second line with the other two Heats having two runners each from the second line.

Galactic Star produced the upset on the night beating Yayas Hot Spot and Lennytheshark.

Soho Tribeca once again got away with another easy victory in his Heat with the unlucky runner being Chicago Bull who was lock in on the fence, got out very late and flew the last bit of the 26.2 last quarter that Soho Tribeca managed.

The race of the night no doubt was the track record produced by Tiger Tara and the exceptional second by the New Zealand Champion Lazarus who kept coming right to the wire.

With Opening Night and the Bunbury Heats out of the way, Heat Night 3 of the 2017 Perth Inter Dominion will be the last chance competitors have to qualify for the $1.1 Million Grand Final.

Racing for the third time in the space of a week, the testing nature of an Inter Dominion is brought to the forefront at this stage of the series.

As well as the three TABtouch Inter Dominion Heats, December 1 will see the running of the Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship, the Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarian's Cup and Listed $25,000 The Kersley Final.

Heat Night 3 will feature our Italian Fireworks Night with free activities for the kids, entertainment on the trackside stage from Vogue Entertainment, the running of the Butchers Sprint and of course our famous Gloucester Park fireworks show after the last.

At the end of the nights racing, we'll know exactly which ten horses will be squaring off in the TABtouch Inter Dominion Grand Final on December 8.

Feature Races:
3x Group 2 $75,000 Heats of the TABtouch Inter Dominion
Group 2 $50,000 4YO Championship
Group 3 $30,000 Parliamentarians Cup

Here are the results and videos of the nights racing at Bunbury;

 

Galactic Star takes out the 4th heat of the TABtouch Inter Dominion.

2 5:45pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 4 (SKY 1 & 2) 2100M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 GALACTIC STAR NZ      Sr1 8 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick   $ 15.50   PRBT 5 SWAB
  BAY GELDING 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of PETRA'S STAR (NZ) () 
Owner(s): S A Bond, R B Gartrell 
Breeder(s): P T Cummings, D J Cummings, J M Davie
2 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ      Fr1 1 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton HD $ 7.40   PRBT GS SLM 3
3 LENNYTHESHARK      Sr2 9 David Aiken Chris Alford HD $ 1.40 fav  PRBT 3WM WF L 1 SOUP
4 SHANDALE NZ      Fr2 2 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 1.30 $ 6.90   PRBT OTE 3WE L1W 2
5 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ      Sr3 10 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 7.80 $ 17.90   PRBT 6
6 JAMBIANI      Fr3 3 Ross Olivieri Chris Voak 8.20 $ 28.60   PRBT RAS 7
7 CODE BLACK NZ      Fr5 6 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 14.30 $ 125.10   PRBT GS L1W OTE 4
8 EGODAN      Fr6 7 Kevin Pizzuto Michael Grantham 14.60 $ 105.00   PRBT RAS 9
9 TANAKA EAGLE      Fr4 5 Reg Phillips Colin Brown 40.20 $ 78.20   PRBT RRAS 3WE RTR 8 GG
Scratchings
 
RUN ONEOVER NZ 4
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 2:29:9 Mile Rate: 1:54:9
First Quarter: 28.1 Second Quarter: 0 Third Quarter: 59.1 Fourth Quarter: 26.8
Margins: HD x SHFHD
 

Galactic Star

 

............................................................................................................................................................................

Soho Tribeca home in 26.2 at Bunbury to claim another heat win in the TABtouch Inter Dominion Series.

3 6:17pm RETRAVISION INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 5 (SKY 1 & 2) 2100M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 SOHO TRIBECA      Fr6 6 Kim Prentice Kim Prentice   $ 1.20 fav  PRBT 3WE WF L 1 SWAB
  BAY HORSE 5 by AMERICAN IDEAL USA out of PIXEL PERFECT (ART MAJOR USA) 
Owner(s): R J (Robert) Watson 
Breeder(s): R J (Robert) Watson
2 DEVENDRA      Fr1 1 Todd Rattray Todd Rattray 2.50 $ 55.60   PRBT GS L SLE 3 HU
3 CHICAGO BULL NZ      Sr1 8 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 2.70 $ 4.80   PRBT 5
4 VULTAN TIN      Fr5 5 Phil Costello Chris Voak 3.50 $ 40.30   PRBT 3WM L1W 2
5 OHOKA PUNTER NZ      Fr2 2 Gary Hall Snr Mark Purdon 10.10 $ 30.80   PRBT 6
6 MR MOJITO NZ      Fr4 4 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 10.70 $ 26.30   PRBT L1W OTM 4
7 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA      Sr2 9 Debra Lewis Chris Lewis 11.10 $ 117.40   PRBT 7
8 CUT FOR AN ACE      Fr3 3 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 19.30 $ 94.30   PRBT B WI 9
9 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ      Fr7 7 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 20.90 $ 102.10   PRBT C RR B WI 11
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:30:3 Mile Rate: 1:55:2 Lead Time: 35.6
First Quarter: 31.3 Second Quarter: 28.8 Third Quarter: 28.4 Fourth Quarter: 26.2
Margins: 2.5m x HFHD
 
Soho Tribeca
 

 

................................................................................................................................................................................

They've obliterated the track record  as Tiger Tara hangs tough to hold Lazarus at bay and win Heat 6 of the Inter Dominion!

4 6:47pm GARRARDS HORSE & HOUND INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 6 (SKY 1 & 2) 2100M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 TIGER TARA NZ      Fr1 1 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy       
  BAY HORSE 7 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of TARA GOLD (NZ) (DREAM AWAY USA) 
Owner(s): M Hawli, C L Pizzuto, K J Pizzuto, T N Pizzuto 
Breeder(s): R P (Raymond) Anicich
2 LAZARUS NZ      Fr6 6 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 1.7m     
3 SAN CARLO      Fr3 3 Stephen O'Donoghue Rebecca Bartley 16.3m     
4 MAJOR CROCKER      Sr2 9 Vince Vallelonga Greg Sugars 17.8m     
5 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ      Sr1 8 Greg Bond Ryan Warwick 21.7m     
6 THE BUCKET LIST NZ      Fr2 2 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 27.8m     
7 MAJORDAN      Fr7 7 Kevin Pizzuto Lauren Tritton 29.6m     
8 MOTU PREMIER NZ      Fr4 4 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 31.2m     
9 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ      Fr5 5 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 38.2m     
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:26:5 Mile Rate: 1:52:3 Lead Time: 33.7
First Quarter: 30.4 Second Quarter: 27.7 Third Quarter: 28.2 Fourth Quarter: 26.5
 
Tiger Tara
 

