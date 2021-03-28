Second straight for Sintra

Sintra flew home at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday, Mar. 27 in his second harness racing Preferred Pace victory in a row and fifth from his last six attempts.

Jody Jamieson kept the gelding off the pace, settling him into fifth through the quarter in 27.2 and continuing in that spot to the half in 57.1. He rolled first-up before three quarters in 1:25.4 but quickly got cover from Points North (James MacDonald) as they turned for home.

Sintra discarded his cover coming down the stretch and hustled coming into the last eighth, getting by leader Wheels On Fire (Doug McNair) just in time to win by a neck in a 25.3 final quarter and mile in 1:52.

Wheels On Fire was second, and Points North (James MacDonald) kept on after being outkicked to snag the show spot.

Sintra is an eight-year-old pacing gelding by Mach Three . He's now 35-for-82 lifetime with more than $1.4 million in earnings. The Mar. 27 victory was his second of 2021 in three tries for trainer Anthony Beaton and the ownership group of Michael A Guerriero of Brampton, Kelly Waxman of Carlisle, Nunzio Vena of Bolton, and Frank Cirillo of Kleinburg.

Also on the card, Sylvain Fillion recorded a driving triple with wins behind Real Surreal in the second, Hp Napoleon in the fifth, and Captain Video in the ninth. The track's highly-touted mandatory payout Jackpot Hi-5 came in 7-5-4-1-3 and paid $6,394.61 for a 20-cent base.