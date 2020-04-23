Secure your Harness Million Series eligible stock

The NZB Standardbred 2020 All Age Sale catalogue to be conducted on gavelhouse.com is beaming with racetrack potential, including a standout index of youngsters eligible for NZB Standardbred’s exciting sales race series.

All weanlings offered at the online Sale will have the opportunity to be nominated for the $1 million Harness Million Sales Race Series administered by the New Zealand Sires’ Stakes Board.

The Series consists of principal two-year-old and three-year-old races for colts and geldings, fillies and trotters individually, plus other races that may be conditioned and are to include opportunities for four-year-old and older horses.

The incentive scheme incorporates an easy one-time qualifying fee and one-off entry fee, with a total combined purse of $1 million to be raced for.

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and interruption to racing in New Zealand, the inaugural running of the Harness Million Race Series 1 originally planned to get underway at Addington Raceway and Alexandra Park in May has been postponed.

Graduates of NZB Standardbred’s 2019 National Yearling Sale had their sights set on competing for the prizemoney on offer, although despite the setback to harness racing, NZB Standardbred guarantees that a fully supported, $1 million prize pool remains on offer for those horses entered into the inaugural series.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings is confident of the prizemoney going back into the industry.

“Even though racing has currently stopped in New Zealand, Series 1 which was previously set to commence in May still remains fully funded.

“We have been working hard to ensure that the Harness Million Series prizemoney, no matter what happens, will be going back into owner’s and trainer’s pockets as soon as we can schedule suitable race dates with Harness Racing New Zealand.

“We are waiting for a clearer picture to be formed of a possible date structure and will communicate this as soon as we can,” said Jennings.

Weanlings purchased at the 2020 All Age Sale can be nominated for the Series at the fall of the hammer with a one-off entry fee of $2,000 +GST (Series 3).

Take an early look at the 2020 All Age Sale catalogue online here.

The Sale will go live on gavelhouse.com on 1 May, with bidding open from Wednesday 20 May with the first Lot closing on Wednesday 27 May at 5pm (NZT).

Create a gavelhouse.com account to ensure you are registered for bidding here.

For more information contact Cam Bray (Cam.Bray@nzb.co.nz or call +64 21 737 199).