Seeing Eye Single takes open

Pompano Beach, FL…December 6, 2020…Seeing Eye Single, handled by harness racing driver Ricky Macomber, Jr., held off the furious late charge of Prairie Panther (Wally Hennessey) to score a nose decision in Pompano Park’s $11,500 Open Handicap Pace on Sunday night.

Bell I No (John Macdonald) finished third while Maxthe monors daddy Blue Chip wound up fourth. Loud Splash picked up the minors in the classy octet.

The mile was clocked in 1:51 with the official timer showing Seeing Eye Single at 1:51.045 with Prairie Panther at 1:51.047—the winning margin being 2/1000ths of a second.

At the outset, Bell I No and Seeing Eye Single both flashed speed off the wings with Seeing Eye Single wrestling command at the opening panel in :26.4. These two remained one-two past the half in ::55.3 with Prairie Panther joining the fray on the backside reaching second past the third station in 1:23.2. In the lane, Seeing Eye Single and Prairie Panther were in all-out war as they hit the wire together.

For Seeing Eye Single, it was win number six on the season in 23 starts with his earnings vaulting to $44,226 in 2020 and $440,302 lifetime. Now trained by Devan Miller for Sylvia Burke, Seeing Eye Single was the slight second choice in the betting and paid $6.20.

In the $10,000 Open II Pace, Lyons Night Hawk, with Kevin Wallis in his bike, led every long stride of his 1:50.4 mile to score a handy two length win over Real Peace (Ricky Macomber, Jr.) with When You Dance (John MacDonald) next.

The four year-old gelded son of Sweet Lou carded panels :26.1, :55.1 and 1:23 in earning his fifth win of the year in 18 starts, sending his 2020 bounty to $38,280.

He's banked 270,968 lifetime.

Joe Pavia, Jr. trains the youngster for listed owner Lon Frocione.

Mach West and Bass Player also earned checks in the full field of 10.

In other Sunday night action, the Florida racing world honored the memory of Hall of Fame horseman Melvyn Aylor, a noted veterinarian, breeder, owner, trainer and driver who tragically lost his life in an accident 11 years and one week ago, with four classes of the FSBOA sponsored Melvyn Aylor Memorial for two year-olds.

Victorious in their respective classes were Mister David C, Shulda Hada Drink, Prairie Sweetness and Ifnotmewho.

Mister David C, a gelded son of Royel Millennium, got picture perfect handling from Wally Hennessey to out-muscle a game Hey Don’t Tell Me (Mike Micallef) by a length in the $14,700 event for the juvenile pacing geldings, hitting the wire in 1:55.4. Lucky Ramsey (Kevin Wallis) was third while Buddha Beach completed the quartet.

It was Mister David C who took charge a few strides off the wings with Lucky Ramsey away well in the garden spot with Hey Don’t Tell Me next…but not for long. Mike Micallef sent Hey Don’t Tell Me on a mission to the top ahortly after the :28.3 opener and led through subsequent panels of :58.3 and 1:27.2. Juts past that third station, Hennessey left the coziness of the pocket with Mister David C, pulled on even terms once straightened away and edged clear near the wire.

The win—a non-wagering event—sent Mister David C’s scorecard to 3-1-1 in five starts, good for $26,595 for the first six weeks of his racing career.

Mister David C is trained by Tony Dinges for owners Fred Grant and the Birnan Woof Farm.

On the pari-mutuel card, Shulda Hada Drink, with Mike Simons handling the lines, kicked off the early Daily Double with a resounding win measuring 48 ¾ lengths as his four opponents all made miscues during the mile in the $15,000 Aylor for trotting colts and geldings . The gelded son of Shibboleth Hanover cruised around the five-eighths oval in 2:01, clocking panels of :28.4, :59.2 and 1:29.3 along the way.

Ifnotnowwhen (Wally Hennessey) finished second while Seeking Matthew (Sergio Corona) was a distant third over Jo Jo Jet and Prairie Lazuli.

Trained by George Coblentz for owner Nick Coblentz, Shulda Hada Drink was off at a dime-to-a-dollar and paid $2.20 to win.

Two year-old pacing fillies were next in the spotlight in the $18,000 Aylor for pacing fillies and, in a slight upset, Prairie Sweetness, driven by Kevin Wallis, caught the favored KK’s Dream Girl (Corey Braden) to score by a nose in 1:55.4, a new lifetime best. Sheza Terror (Wally Hennessey) was next followed by Sparkyfareyouwlll and Ms. Rodeo Drive in the field scratched down to seven.

Prairie Sweetness and KK’s Dream traded barbs from the outset as the former left with alacrity only to yield to the latter at the opener in a swift :27.2. KK’s Dream Girl and Prairie Sweetness remained one-two with only Sheza Terror making a mild bid around the final bend.

Straightening away, KK’s Dream Girl had a bit of daylight until the 16th pole when Prairie Sweetness came charging late, nailing the win in the finalstride.

Prairie Sweetness is trained by Mike Deters, who co-owns with Laurie Poulin and the win was the third in five career starts, vaulting her bounty to $24,036.

After the event, Deters lamented, “She sure raced super tonight. I made a bridle change and I think that helped. I’m very proud of her. I really didn’t think we could beat the Audley filly (KK’s Dream Girl) but Kevin (Wallis) worked out a great trip and she paced home very strong!”

As the 5 to 2 second choice, Prairie Sweetness paid $7.40 to win.

The $16,300 Aylor Memorial for trotting fillies went to Ifnotmewho, with Wally Hennessey handling her lines. The daughter of Credit Winner got picture perfect handling to edge by the 3 to 5 favorite Prairie Virtue (Mike Simons) to score by a half length in a lifetime best 1:58.2.

Ciao Bella (Alessandro Spano) was third while Prairie Trinket and West Haven picked up the final awards in the septet.

At the outset, both Prairie Virtue (post 6) and Ifnotmewho (post 7) went after the lead with Prairie Virtue out sprinting Ifnotmewho, who ducked in cozily right behind. These two fronted the field through panels of :29, :59.4 and 1:29. Turning for home, Hennessey left his cozy surroundings and waltzed on by at mid-stretch.

Trained by Hennessey for owner Herman Brewer, Ifnotmewho pushed her earnings to $45,103 off of a scorecard reading 3-3-2 in 11 starts.

As the 7 to 5 second choice, Ifnotmewho returned $4.80.

Racing continues Monday with post time set for 7:20 p.m. with free programs available on the Isle Casino Racing website and a bumped up Pick-4 guaranteed pool of $15,000. Also, the Super Hi-5 finale now boasts a carryover approaching $17,000.