Seekie Monkey back in the winners circle

Monkey Bones mare Seekie Monkey was back in the winners circle at Winton today after recording a handful of placings in her last six starts.

Owned by Kevin Strong and Trevor Little the five year old began well from the fifteen metre handicap and settled sixth early. With a lap to run trainer driver Nathan Williamson moved her off the running line to sit parked.

At the 800 leader Whatwillbewillbee galloped, leaving Seekie Monkey in front.

“I was quite happy to sit parked but when that horse broke. It left me in front which turned out okay,” said Williamson.

Just after turning in, he pulled the ear plugs on Seekie Monkey and she let down nicely to hold out Chloe Rose and Full Noise.

“She’s a lovely mare and did it all right today.”

The winning margin was one and a half lengths and the time for the 2400 metres was 3-04.3 with the last 800 metres run in 58.4.

“She got beaten last start by a pretty nice horse (Cuchulainn) but I wasn’t 100% happy with her. Since then we’ve changed a few things so we came here today confident that she was right on track. She had a bit of vet work done which has made a big difference. We also altered her shoeing slightly so I’ll have to give Franksie (farrier Brendan Franks) a bit of a plug.”



Kevin Strong and Trevor Little with Seekie Monkey and Nathan Williamson -Bruce Stewart photo

Williamson said Seekie Monkey will continue to race through the Southland handicap grades.

It was the Branxholme trainer’s sixteenth win of the season and he currently leads the Southland Trainers Premiership.