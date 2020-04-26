Seibel, Brower & Fanning On COSA's TV

April 25, 2020 - COSA TV will host another Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. (ET) (11.30 am Monday NZ time) featuring three harness racing fixtures of the Hambletonian/Breeders Crown series of races.

Gary Seibel and Dave Brower have teamed up for CBS's network coverage of The Hambletonian for the past number of years while Moira Fanning, long time Director of Publicity, has been getting settled into her new role as the C.O.O. of the Hambletonian Society which administers the Hambletonian, Breeders Crown and many other high profile stakes races.

The trio will join Greg Blanchard to discuss the history of both races while also looking back at some of the most memorable moments over the years. Viewers will be able to comment and ask questions of the guests during the show and take part in a new poll question along with trivia.

The show will be available on the COSA Facebook page as well as Standardbred Canada's website.

Central Ontario Standardbred Association

GREG BLANCHARD