Day At The Track

Seibel, Brower & Fanning On COSA's TV

07:44 PM 26 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Central Ontario Standardbred Association
Central Ontario Standardbred Association

April 25, 2020 - COSA TV will host another Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. (ET) (11.30 am Monday NZ time) featuring three harness racing fixtures of the Hambletonian/Breeders Crown series of races.

Gary Seibel and Dave Brower have teamed up for CBS's network coverage of The Hambletonian for the past number of years while Moira Fanning, long time Director of Publicity, has been getting settled into her new role as the C.O.O. of the Hambletonian Society which administers the Hambletonian, Breeders Crown and many other high profile stakes races.

The trio will join Greg Blanchard to discuss the history of both races while also looking back at some of the most memorable moments over the years. Viewers will be able to comment and ask questions of the guests during the show and take part in a new poll question along with trivia.

The show will be available on the COSA Facebook page as well as Standardbred Canada's website.

Central Ontario Standardbred Association

GREG BLANCHARD

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

U.S. suspends entry for certain foreign workers
26-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
A primer on Aussie handicapping
26-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Hair follicle testing in New York
26-Apr-2020 02:04 AM NZST
Alleged Drug Violations issued March 17, 2020
25-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
Letter sent to Commission regarding qualifiers
25-Apr-2020 07:04 AM NZST
Lexington Selected to offer online bidding
25-Apr-2020 07:04 AM NZST
Racetracks & owners eligible for PPP loans
25-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News