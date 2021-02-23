Selective session on Day Two

In a mixed day of selling, first season sire Vincent produced a NZB Standardbred record after Lot 237 (ex Suzys Delight) was sold for $215,000, the highest-ever price received for a yearling by a freshman sire.

Prolific owner Jean Feiss was active amongst the international buying bench, leading the buyer by aggregate title for the first pacing session, purchasing four lots for $346,000.

Feiss commented on her top purchase stating, “He’s a lovely colt, I had to pick him out off the website but I thought he was an outstanding type with a great pedigree.”

“I knew he was going to be expensive, although I didn’t think he was going to be that expensive but I had made my mind up and decided I was going to buy him,” she said.

Feiss, who is the previous owner of Vincent , saw some similarities between the colt and his brilliant sire.

“I have to say he was slightly more mature than Vincent at this stage but he has certainly got the body of his father and is a lovely all round horse,” she said.

Helen Conaghan, owner of Lot 237 was on the reversing end of the record price for the colt out of Suzys Delight (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight), which was consigned by Spreydon Lodge.

The highlight of the day came later, being a Bettor’s Delight colt out of star mare Bonnie Joan who was purchased by agent Peter Lagan on behalf of prominent buyers Emilio and Mary Rosati for a session-topping $240,000.

Lagan was pleased he managed to secure the colt on behalf of the Rosati’s.

“Emilio asked me to look at the best colts in the sale and I thought this lot was one of the best.”

“Emilio and Mary love coming to New Zealand and are great supporters of our domestic racing,” Lagan said.

The stunning colt out of star mare Bonnie Joan was bought out of the Tuapeka Lodge draft and is owned by the estate of the late Father Dan Cummings, his sister Julie Davie and brother Peter Cummings.

Julie commented on the Lot’s success, which remarkably was presented on Father Dan’s birthday and was named Tuapeka Dan.

“This was a very special sale, the colt was clearly sought after and stated himself from the time he was born.”

“Katrina Price prepared him and she did a beautiful job for us. It really is a family affair because Peter’s son did the work with him as a weanling when Dan couldn’t.

“We have been coming to the Christchurch Sale for around 45 years and it is a lovely result,” she said.

The third highest priced yearling of the day was bought by Grant Eynon, a Bettor’s Delight colt out of Some Legend (Lot 225) for $160,000. Purchased from Ken Spicer’s Rosedale Farm, Eynon plans to send the colt to trainer Robert Dunn.

NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray commented on the days selling.

“Competition was strong for quality lots, with the buyers being somewhat selective.”

“We are looking forward to the final pacing session tomorrow and expect some solid results for the standout yearlings catalogued,” he said.

The second pacing session at Christchurch commences tomorrow on Wednesday 24 February, with Lot 306 to 430 going under the hammer from 1PM (NZT). The Parade of Pacers will begin tomorrow at 10AM (NZT).

The Sale will continue to be beamed to viewers on Freeview channel 200, with coverage streamed live at nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on the NZB Standardbred facebook page. Presenter Greg O’Connor will host a Preview Show commencing at 12:30PM (NZT).

All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

2021 Christchurch Sale of Pacers Day One Results

2021 Christchurch Pacers Sale - Day 1 2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale Total 2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale Total Aggregate $3,016,500 $6,479,500 $6,471,500 Average $44,360 $43,487 $40,959 Median $31,000 $30,000 $30,500 Clearance 62% 78% 85% Catalogued 122 209 206 Sold 71 149 158 Top Price $240,000 Lot 289 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Bonnie Joan $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard $170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe