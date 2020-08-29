Self Assured big win in Vase

Budding harness racing superstar Self Assured has put in another superb performance to win the Group three Maurice Holmes Vase at Addington tonight.

After an early mistake which saw the son of Bettor's Delight settle a clear last, driver Mark Purdon took a fence run at the 800m before a masterful piece of driving saw him extricate off the pegs and unleash an undeniable finish to rack up his 12th win from 17 starts.

Mark Purdon was full of praise for the 5yo gelding after the race.

" He was super there is no other word to describe him, he was just awesome.

"A lap to go you wouldn't have thought he could have won from where he was but to show how good he is he just unleased a paralysing sprint," he said after the race.

Self Assured will now head to the New Brighton Cup on the 11th September 2020 on his path toward a tilt at the New Zealand Cup later this year.

Bookies have firmed his futures odds for the Cup to $1.90 of the back of last nights win, in from his opening price of $3.20.

Earlier in the night classy trotter Heavyweight Hero upset a tidy field of trotters to break the New Zealand record for Horses and Geldings for a mobile 2600m.

Heavyweight Hero trotted the race in 3-12.3 beating the old record of 3-12.6 set by Eyre I Come in 2017.