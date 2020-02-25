Self Assured faces another wide draw

KIWI young gun Self Assured faces another horror draw again this week in his quest for a Miracle Mile berth.

Rather than take the risk on his close second in the Chariots Of Fire getting him into the Mile field, co-trainer Mark Purdon opted to run Self Assured in $100,000 Group 1 Schweppes Sprint.



And he drew wide again in gate 10, but will start from eight if emergencies Atomic Red (gate two) and Conviction (four) don’t gain runs.



The key runners draw inside Self Assured include: My Field Marshal (gate one), Colt Thirty One (two), Mach Shard (three), Alta Orlando (five) and Hail Christian (seven).



There’s also a big task ahead for the two draw outside Self Assured: Bling It On (11) and Our Uncle Sam (12).



Hunter Cup winner King Of Swing gets his chance to snare a Miracle Mile spot after drawing to lead from gate three in the other sprint, the $100,000 Group 1 Allied Express Sprint.



He’ll cross those inside him and it’s hard to see anything outside having enough early “ping” to head him off.



The other key runners are: Chase Auckland (gate five), Cash N Flow (six), AG’s White Socks (seven), Im Anothermasterpiece (nine) and Code Bailey (11).



_________________________________________________________________________________________



STYLISH Memphis has the draw in the NSW Oaks to turn the tables on Dr Susan from last month’s Victoria Oaks.



Stylish Memphis snagged the pole and opened a $1.60 favourite on the Aussie TAB, while Dr Susan is way out in gate 11 and is a $4 shot.



Star Victorian Maajida, who showed something like her best winning the other NSW Oaks heat last Saturday night, is a $4.50 shot from gate five.



If there’s a query for Stylish Memphis is whether she has the gate speed to hold the front from the pole and, if so, whether she will settle if buzzed off the gate by driver Mark Purdon.



_________________________________________________________________________________________



THE stirring rivalry between glamour Kiwi mares Belle Of Montana and Our Princess Tiffany looks set for another superb chapter on Saturday night.



They dominate early betting for the Group 1 Ladyship Mile are both drawing well.



Belle Of Montana has a slight advantage in gate two and is $2.40 favourite, but Our Princess Tiffany is right next door (gate three) and is $2.70 on the Aussie TAB.



Last week’s eye-catcher, another Kiwi Bettors Heart, landed the pole and should get a lovely trip. She’s on the third line of betting at $5.50.



The X-factor is Craig Cross’ mare Bettor Enforce, who has explosive gate speed and could challenge for the front early from gate four. She’s also at $5.50.



The other Kiwi in the race, Barry Purdon’s second-stringer Havtime, drew the extreme outside and is a $31 shot.



_________________________________________________________________________________________



LUCK could finally be turning Smooth Deal’s way.



The star Kiwi three-year-old’s Aussie campaign has been below par so far, but he looked good winning a weaker Menangle race last week and has snared gate three in the third of the NSW Derby heats on Saturday night.



He’s sure to be favourite from ideal alley, especially with major rivals drawn outside him in Perfect Stride (gate seven), Zeuss Bromac (eight) and Mach Da Vinci (nine).



The first Derby heat looks ideal for young Queensland star Governor Jujon, who has gate speed and the pole. His only serious rivals looks to be Youaremy Sunshine from gate five.



Victoria Derby winner and prepost NSW Derby favourite Line Up has struck a strong heat and a slightly tricky draw.



Anthony Butt has some thinking to do from gate four, especially with quick beginner and SA Derby Mach Dan in gate two and the untapped Pacific Dream, who also has good early speed, in gate three.