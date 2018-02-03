Day At The Track

Sell a Bit N takes $40,000 Yonker's Open

05:39 PM 03 Feb 2018 NZDT
Sell a Bit N, harness racing
Sell a Bit N
Darragh Riordan Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 2, 2018 — Slight harness racing favorite Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton, $5.80) was wide early and sharp late Friday night (Feb. 2nd), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $40,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

In play from post position No. 5, Sell a Bit N was four-deep at the outset, remaining out there into the first turn. She made the lead around All About Madi (George Brennan) before a :27.4 opening quarter-mile.

A pokey :30.1 second quarter (58-second intermission) would serve Sell a Bit N well in the chilly air. That, and a very weak, first-up effort by Sally Fletcher N (Greg Merton) going toward the 1:26.2 three-quarters.

It was pace-sitter versus pocket-sitter for the marbles, with Sell a Bit N owning a  length-and-a-half lead into the lane. All About Madi edged out, took her shot, was somewhat difficult to straighten and missed three-quarters of a length 1:55.4. Annabeth (Brent Holland) was a rallying third, with Juxta Cowgirl (Dan Dube) and Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett) settling for the minors. 

For Sell a Bit N, an 8-year-old Down Under daughter of Julius Caesar owned by Von Knoblauch Stables and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her first win three seasonal starts. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $21.40, with the triple returning $162.50.

Frank Drucker

 

