Massachusetts Senate to take $15m from racing?

BOSTON -- In the race to stake a claim to millions of dollars set aside in an account to help the horse racing industry, the Senate may have just claimed the pole position.

Tucked into the Senate's $40.3 billion fiscal year 2018 budget proposal is an outside section that would sweep $15 million from the Race Horse Development Fund into the General Fund by June 30, 2018, availing the Senate to $15 million in new revenue that it proposes to spend other programs.

"It's just been sitting there," Senate Ways and Means Chairwoman Karen Spilka said of the Race Horse Development Fund money Tuesday. "That's where we give some of the increases to (the Department of Environmental Protection) and (the Department of Conservation and Recreation). We use it for conservation and recreation, consistent with the original purpose."

The Race Horse Development Fund was created by the Legislature's 2011 expanded gaming law to sweeten purses or help pay for benefits for riders, trainers and others who work in the business.

The Senate's outside section calls for the $15 million from the Race Horse Development Fund to be "expended to support programming and operations for the department of agricultural resources and the department of conservation and recreation."

The money in the fund comes from a cut of gross gaming revenues from the Plainridge Park Casino slots facility.

The fund had a balance of $15,543,988.88 as of mid-April, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

The Gaming Commission declined to comment Tuesday on the Senate proposal.

As the state budget continues to be squeezed and social service programs have seen their funding allocations cut, some around the State House have begun to eye the Race Horse Development Fund to help pay for other needs.

"When you have a pot of money just sitting there, it doesn't sit around for long," Sen. Anne Gobi said about the Race Horse Development Fund last month. "A lot of people will have other ideas for what that money could be spent on."

Gobi is working with the New England Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association on a plan to construct a "world-class, year-round horse park" that could host 75 racing days per year on a thoroughbred racing track, "elite national" equestrian and dressage events in an Olympic-sized indoor facility, and a retraining and retirement facility for up to 40 horses.

The NEHBPA wants the Legislature to authorize the Gaming Commission to use money from the fund to help build the horse park.

"Draining the Horse Race Development Fund for any purpose other than to support thoroughbred racing in Massachusetts is not just shortsighted, but alarming," Paul Umbrello, executive director of the NEHBPA, said in a statement. "Our Horse Park project would spend one dollar of those funds to make a thousand dollars in annual revenues and taxes and create up to 1,000 jobs."

Rep. Brad Jones, the House minority leader, has proposed (H 2007 and H 2008) diverting half of the money destined for the racing fund to the Community Preservation Trust Fund or transferring up to $10 million each fiscal year from the Race Horse Development Fund money to the Community Preservation Trust Fund, which is distributed to cities and towns that use the Community Preservation Act to preserve open space, build affordable housing, renovate historic buildings and parks, and to build new playgrounds and athletic fields. State matching funds for community partnerships have eroded over the years.

While the Thoroughbred horse racing industry has been on the decline in Massachusetts since at least 2001 -- the number of races and racing days have both declined 98 percent since 2001, according to The Jockey Club -- harness racing has seen something of a revival with help from the Race Horse Development Fund.

Plainridge Park Casino is scheduled to host 125 racing days in Plainville in 2017, a 56 percent increase in racing days over 2014 and the number of people employed as horsemen has increased 28 percent over the same period, according to statistics previously published by the Gaming Commission.

By Colin A. Young, STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE