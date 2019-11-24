In a classic stretch battle, Senorita Rita and driver Scott Zeron nosed out pacesetter Sister Sledge at the wire to win the $475,100 Goldsmith Maid for two-year-old harness racing trotting fillies Saturday at the Meadowlands.

The time of the race was a lifetime mark of 1:53 for the daughter of Chapter Seven despite rains that started at the track.

Senorita Rita posted her fourth straight victory for trainer Linda Toscano and owner Ken Jacobs of Baldwinsville, NY. She paid $4.20 to win.

Finishing third was Hall Of AM S.