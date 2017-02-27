$245,000 for a Bettor's Delight colt

Lot 368 – top lot at $245,000 was this colt by Bettor's Delight from Lady Euthenia

Just like last night’s Miracle Mile harness racing meeting, the competition was fast and furious during today’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale.

With a terrific overall clearance rate, the colts were in particular high demand, with three breaking six figures and several falling just short.

The highest priced lot of the day was 368 – a colt by Bettor's Delight from Lady Euthenia - which attracted a national record bid of $245,000.

A break down reveals the colts sold for an average of $28,728, an increase from last year’s $27,233, while the fillies attracted an average of $18,611 this time around.

Pleased with the figures, APG’s General Manager David Boydell stated the bids reflected the quality of the stock on offer throughout the afternoon.

“This year’s sale had so many outstanding types go through the ring, which led to some spirited bidding,” Boydell said. “To have the average for both colts and fillies increase from last year is a very pleasing result for all involved.”

As mentioned, the top colt was a record purchase for Tasmanian owner Mick Maxfield, while the leading filly was Lot 259 secured by Justin Baker for $90,000.

By boom stallion Somebeachsomewhere , the flashy maiden is from Very Chic, which comes from a family littered with winners.

For full results click on this link.