Day At The Track

$245,000 for a Bettor's Delight colt

08:00 AM 27 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lot 368 – top lot at $245,000 was this colt by Bettor's Delight from Lady Euthenia
Lot 368 – top lot at $245,000 was this colt by Bettor's Delight from Lady Euthenia

Just like last night’s Miracle Mile harness racing meeting, the competition was fast and furious during today’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale.

With a terrific overall clearance rate, the colts were in particular high demand, with three breaking six figures and several falling just short.

The highest priced lot of the day was 368 – a colt by Bettor's Delight from Lady Euthenia - which attracted a national record bid of $245,000.

A break down reveals the colts sold for an average of $28,728, an increase from last year’s $27,233, while the fillies attracted an average of $18,611 this time around.

Pleased with the figures, APG’s General Manager David Boydell stated the bids reflected the quality of the stock on offer throughout the afternoon.

“This year’s sale had so many outstanding types go through the ring, which led to some spirited bidding,” Boydell said. “To have the average for both colts and fillies increase from last year is a very pleasing result for all involved.”

As mentioned, the top colt was a record purchase for Tasmanian owner Mick Maxfield, while the leading filly was Lot 259 secured by Justin Baker for $90,000.

By boom stallion Somebeachsomewhere, the flashy maiden is from Very Chic, which comes from a family littered with winners.

For full results click on this link.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

It's 'All In The Family' For McNeights
27-Feb-2017 07:02 AM NZDT
Jacksrluckytoo unleashes late rally in feature
26-Feb-2017 18:02 PM NZDT
Soto downs hotshot in $50,000 Open
26-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Franzo and Noble team upset
26-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
China Dream captures Buffalo Open Pace
26-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Kingofthejungle upsets
26-Feb-2017 13:02 PM NZDT
Andy Miller wins four including feature trot
25-Feb-2017 19:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News