Day At The Track

Sensational qualifier at Wyndham

09:40 PM 26 Feb 2020 NZDT
Harness racing
Boots Electric
Bruce Stewart photo

Somebeachsomewhere gelding Boots Electric, driven by Carl Hanna, got tongues wagging when he impressively won his qualifying trial at Wyndham today.

The three year old, trained at Riversdale by Brent McIntyre for his son Cain and son in-law Paul Hailes, won his 2400 metre trial in 2-58.1 with the last 800 metres cut out in 57 seconds.

The time was 12.9 seconds inside the required qualifying time and the winning margin was ten lengths with Don’t Tell Tom finishing second.

Boots Electric is out of the Live Or Die mare Glenburn Jewel which won five races. As a broodmare Glenburn Jewel has already left the three race winner The Honey Badger who’s a full-brother to Boots Electric.

Interesting to note that Hailes also has a Captain Treacherous two year old colt out of Glenburn Jewel called Castledrum, as well as a yearling colt by Sweet Lou named Redcastle.

 

Bruce Stewart

