Full Noise breaks Wyndham track record

Full Noise’s win at the Wyndham Meeting came with a huge sense of relief for Ryal Bush trainer Brent Gray who admitted to getting nervous prior to yesterdays’ race.

“I do because I love the horse and he is special. I’m just glad we didn’t do too much damage on the horrible day at Cromwell,” Gray said.

The stable was confident of a good showing after Full Noise had shown during the week that he’d taken no harm from his run on a heavy track at Cromwell.

“I was away for the weekend and Craig O’Callaghan drove him on Saturday and he was really rapt with him. I took him to Nathan’s (Nathan Williamson) on Tuesday and worked him and Robbie Royale there and he (Full Noise) worked really nice. I just wanted to give him a change of scenery.”

After a good beginning driver Brent Barclay settled Full Noise in fourth on the outside. With just over a lap to run Barclay had designs on the lead and moved the Majestic Son three year old forward to take over from Star Dude with 1200 metres to run. With 400 metres to run Full Noise had a four length advantage with second favourite Only One Way the only real challenger. Full Noise proved too strong beating Only One Way by a length and three quarters.

All the way down the straight it was noticeable that Barclay was driving Full Noise on one rein.

“It looked as though he (Only One Way) was going to get us but as I said he was on one rein. Brent said as soon as our horse saw him coming he got going. We’ve got a big year coming up and we have to time things just right. I just want to get his steering a bit better.”



Full Noise beating Only One Way - Photo Bruce Stewart.

His winning time was 3-05.7 a new track record for three year olds erasing Jaccka Jack’s 2009 record of 3-06.6.

Gray was considering starting the three year old in the Hanley Formula Orari Challenge Stakes a 1850 mobile race for three year old trotters at Geraldine on Saturday 2nd February but he’s now not so sure.

“I don’t know. We could miss that. I just don’t want to go to the well too much this season. We just need to get things right for up the road (Addington). I want to stick to few stands before he goes to the mobiles like the Hambletonian.”

Full Noise is owned by Baynes Racing Limited which is Kenny Baynes and his sister in-law Penny.



Winning connections and sponsor Michelle Caig - Photo Bruce Stewart