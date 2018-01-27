Share in Bold Eagle makes €128,000

January 25, 2018 - Hip 76, a breeding share of Bold Eagle (m, Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) led the first session of the annual harness racing Prix d’Amerique Sale conducted by Arqana-Trot. Lutfi Kolgjini was the €128,000 winning bidder.

The second highest in the session was hip 83, the mare Breath Money (f, Sam Bourbon -Suricate) in foal to Brilliantissime, that brought a €60,000 bid from Frederic Brouilloux.

The two year old filly Golden Galaxy (2f Up And Quick -Royal Crown), hip 149, earned a €55,000 winning bid from Jack G.H. DeJong who also bought hip 57, the mare Virevoltante (f, Love You -Olygarchy), in foal to Goetmals Wood, for €50,000.

Also earning a €50,000 bid was hip 70, Ambra Somolli (f, Coktail Jet -Moonlight Somolli), in foal to Charly du Noyer , bought by Gilles Lavielle.

Below are the session summary and leading and interesting session sellers.

Session two is set for this evening and all day is the 31st Expo Etalons, always a great learning and networking experience.

Thomas H. Hicks