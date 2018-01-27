Day At The Track

Share in Bold Eagle makes €128,000

10:21 AM 27 Jan 2018 NZDT
Breath Money
Breath Money, in foal to Brillantissme made 60,000

January 25, 2018 - Hip 76, a breeding share of Bold Eagle (m, Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) led the first session of the annual harness racing Prix d’Amerique Sale conducted by Arqana-Trot. Lutfi Kolgjini was the €128,000 winning bidder.

The second highest in the session was hip 83, the mare Breath Money (f, Sam Bourbon-Suricate) in foal to Brilliantissime, that brought a €60,000 bid from Frederic Brouilloux.

The two year old filly Golden Galaxy (2f Up And Quick-Royal Crown), hip 149, earned a €55,000 winning bid from Jack G.H. DeJong who also bought hip 57, the mare Virevoltante (f, Love You-Olygarchy),  in foal to Goetmals Wood, for €50,000.

Also earning a €50,000 bid was hip 70, Ambra Somolli (f, Coktail Jet-Moonlight Somolli), in foal to Charly du Noyer, bought by Gilles Lavielle.

Below are the session summary and leading and interesting session sellers.

Session two is set for this evening and all day is the 31st Expo Etalons, always a great learning and networking experience.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Opulent Yankee again at The Big M
27-Jan-2018 18:01 PM NZDT
Motu Moonbeam N takes $40,000 Open
27-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Fox Valley Reggie takes Carl Becker Pace
27-Jan-2018 16:01 PM NZDT
Award for stallion manager extraordinaire
27-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Large Winter Blooded Horse Sale
27-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Integrity Rulings now available for free
27-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Mike and Mike give back to Racing
27-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
