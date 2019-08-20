Seven enter Yonkers Trot, Messenger attracts dozen

YONKERS, NY, Monday, August 19, 2019-Seven 3-year-olds-four colts and three geldings-have been entered for the 65th Yonkers Trot, second jewel of the harness racing Trotting Triple Crown.

The entrants are led by statebred standout Gimpanzee, whose Yonkers Raceway resume reads four (New York Sire Stakes) wins in as many career tries. The son of Chapter Seven began his career with a dozen consecutive wins before finishing fourth and third, respectively, in the elimination and final of the Hambletonian.

Gimpanzee enters with earnings of $866,646, including $275,288 this season. Brian Sears is again scheduled to do the honors for co-owners Courant Inc. & S R F Stable and trainer Marcus Melander.

The limited number of entrants makes this season's race a one-dash-for-the-(half-million-dollar)-cash event, set for Saturday night, Aug. 31st.

The alphabetical list of Yonkers Trot entrants, with declared drivers, are...

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears)

HL Revadon (g) (Jim Marohn Jr.)

Livinonthedash (Marcus Miller)

No Drama Please (Tim Yetrick)

Osterc (Dexter Dunn)

Sheena's Boy (g) (Dunn also listed)

Soul Strong (g) (Dunn also listed)

(g) - gelding

The 64th Messenger Stakes, second jewel of the Pacing Crown, brings a dozen soph pacers to Westchester.

Art Rooney Pace winner Bettor's Wish paid $30,000 for the privilege of buying in. He joins 11 rivals here Saturday night (Aug. 24th) in a pair of $40,000 eliminations, with the first four in each qualifying for the $500,000 finale Aug. 31st.

Bettor's Wish, a Bettor's Delight colt who has hit the board in 21-of-22 career tries (12 wins, 7 seconds, 2 thirds, $1,111,600), won May's $300,000 Rooney here by six lengths in 1:51.4. He enters off a life-best 1:47.4 effort in a Kentucky Sire Stakes event at the Red Mile, a seventh win (with three seconds) in 10 '19 tries ($839,544).



Bettor's Wish --Mike Lizzi photo

That win came five nights after 'stealing' (:57 out, :53.3 home) Northfield's $400,000 Milstein Memorial. Chris Ryder co-owns (with Bella Racing, Fair Island Farm & Bettor's Wish Partners) and trains Bettor's Wish, while Dexter Dunn drives.

The Messenger entrants are...

Aflame Hanover (g) (Corey Callahan)

Air Force Hanover (Jordan Stratton)

American Mercury (g) (Tyler Buter)

Bettor's Wish (Dunn)

Branquinho (Buter also listed)

Buddy Hill (Sears)

Captain Trevor (Stratton also listed)

Escape tothe Beach (g) (Callahan also listed)

Lyons Johnny Jnr (Dan Dube)

Reigning Deo (Stratton also listed)

U S Captain (Jason Bartlett)

Waterway (Joe Bongiorno)

(g) - gelding

The companion events for these races-the $124,334 Hudson Filly Trot (seven entrants) and $122,224 Lady Maud Pace (six entrants)-go as single-sojourn events Aug. 31st.