Seven from nine for Brian Loney

01:10 AM 20 Feb 2019 NZDT
Brian Loney, harness racing
The Brian Loney harness racing stable sent nine horses to post on Monday (Feb 18) at Northfield Park.

Those nine starters resulted in seven trips to the Winner's Circle.

Loney's triumphs were with Always'syourway ($4.60) in race three, Twin B Stingray ($14.60) in race four, Montana Pablo A ($5.20) in race six, Bully Pulpit ($5.00) in race nine, Dante Ivy ($5.80) in race 10, Man He Can Skoot ($7.60) in race 11 and Hunch Man ($3.00) in race 14.

Loney won his first race in 1996, a $3,000 claiming race at Fairmount Park with Stealth Fighter for a purse of $1,600.

Since breaking his maiden, Brian has won nearly 1,800 more times with purse earnings in excess of $6 million.

 

