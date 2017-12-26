Anna Bay Al, with Brad Elder in the spider, claims the Christmas Gift Box Pace at Tamworth last Friday night.

The Tamworth harness racing meeting on Wednesday night will have seven last-start winners engaged on a nine-event program.

One of those winners is Anna Bay Al, who took out the Christmas Gift Box Pace last week at Tamworth.

Trained at Narrabri by Jarred Hetherington, it was also a welcome Christmas gift for owner Ben Spence, who is well known more for his ability to train plenty of winner’s in greyhound racing circles.

“He goes all right and was very unlucky not to win the start before,” said Maitland reinsman Brad Elder, of Anna Bay Al, who handled the driving of the Presidential Ball gelding.

Anna Bay Al and Elder after the win. Photo: Peter Mac Photography

The start prior, Anna Bay Al finished second to Coralie Joy in the $8,000 Roadwork Industries Dash For Cash at Tamworth.

“We had to stack them as we had the sprint horses on our back,” said Elder, who led the field from the outset, with Coralie Joy (Richard Williams) tucked in on the leaders back. The mare only gained a split in the home straight.

After leading all the way from the one barrier, Anna Bay Al went on for a 2.4 metre win over Coralie in the Thankyou To Our 2017 Volunteers Pace.

Jarred Hetherington was impressed with the early Christmas present.

“Full credit to Brad. He drove him a treat,” said Hetherington in regards to Anna Bay Al.

“Ben has made a very astute purchase and done well with the horse. He has got his purchase price back in a couple of starts this season and there is plenty more install.”

Jetawayjo is another who will come into Wednesday’s meeting off a last-start win at Tamworth. The horse’s trainer Greg Coney moved to Tamworth from the South Coast to set up a new training establishment.

Jetawayjo has a start in the FM88.9 Tamworth Ladyship Pace.

“I was terribly worried in the run,” said Elder of last week’s run, after Jetawayjo went to the lead from the one barrier and held the lead with strong pressure from Pirates Pearl for the whole journey.

“I just wanted to get her clear in the final turn and she [Pirates Pearl] fought back.”

Jetawayjo held on for a half-head win over Pirates Pearl, with Mattgregor Star (Lola Weidemann) 3.8m away in third.

On Wednesday night Jetawayjo will be handled by Madi Young.

The Weidemann stables will return with 17 runners including Condafew, who was a last-start winner at Tamworth.

After going to the lead from barrier four, Condafew had to hold off Sackheim (James Harding), who placed race pressure on.

“I wanted to go forward with him but his last three runs have all been good,” said Weidemann.

“He picked the bit up and wanted to go for himself.”

Condafew held on for a metre win over a fast finishing Reciprocity (Mitch Faulkner), with Sackheim two metres away third.

Miss Catalina is also backing up in the second event of the night – the FM88.9 Tamworth Ladyship Pace – after an impressive three-metre win last week, running 1min 59.3sec for 1609m. Lola Weidemann had a training and driving double.