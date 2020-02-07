Seven yearlings from SBSR

Bruce Stewart takes a closer look at seven Southern Bred harness racing yearlings on offer at the upcoming 2020 National yearling sale in Christchurch on the 18th & 19th February at Canterbury Agricultural Park.

Lot 356: Dream Breaker ( Art Major – Christian Dreamer – bay pacing colt)

This family, developed by Invercargill breeder Vin Devery has produced a host of two year old winners. Dreamy Atom the second dam of Dream Breaker won the 1994 Group Three Sweetheart Stakes and the $63,000 New Zealand Sires Stakes Two Year Old Fillies Championship. One of Dreamy Atom’s daughters Western Dream also won the Sweetheart Stakes.

First dam Christian Dreamer has had a remarkable career as a broodmare. Her first four foals of racing age have collectively won thirty three races and $954,819.00 in stakes to date.

(Lets Chase The Dream) is the biggest winner, having won twenty races across New Zealand, Australia and America. He was NZ Two Year Old Pacer of his year.

Christian Dreamers current flag flyer Amazing Dream has won eight of her fifteen starts including her last two starts at Group One level. She’s only run out of the money once in her career, and half of her starts have been in Listed or Group races.

Preparers comment: “He’s quite fine boned compared to other Art Majors. He’s got good confirmation and it looks as though he’ll run as a young horse. He’s actually ready to go to the sales right now,” said Mark Smith.

Stakes engagements: NZSS Breeders Crown and Vicbred

Owners: V.L. and D.L. Devery

Preparer: Debbie Smith

Lot: 164: Bennie And The Jets ( Quaker Jet – Ugly Betty – bay trotting colt)

Ugly Betty’s first two foals were exported to Australia. Backseatbetty (Sundon) was unraced and is being bred from while Roll Dice (Muscle Mass) raced once at two, winning at Marlborough in 2016. Her next foal Gazza Galleon has now won two races.

Bennie And The Jets second dam Niamey was awarded the 2018-2019 Broodmare Excellence Award.

Her foals have won 98 races with her biggest winners being Springbank Sam (29 wins and $614,971.00), Sun Of Anarchy (28 wins and $281,581.00), Daenerys Targaryen (15 wins and $143,723.00) and Pocaro (13 wins and $232,773.00).

Oher handy trotters left by Niamey are Sam Galleon (5 wins in only 27 starts) and Arnold (4 wins from 14 starts).

Preparers comment: “He is a big strong well developed majestic individual with great conformation and is a lovely mover. He also knows he’s good with a strong personality and temperament,” Dave Kennedy said.

Stakes engagement: NZSS and Bathurst

Owners: W.D. Kennedy

Preparers: Dawn and Dave Kennedy