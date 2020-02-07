Seven yearlings from SBSR

Bruce Stewart takes a closer look at seven Southern Bred harness racing yearlings on offer at the upcoming 2020 National yearling sale in Christchurch on the 18th & 19th February at Canterbury Agricultural Park.
Lot 356: Dream Breaker (Art Major – Christian Dreamer – bay pacing colt)
- This family, developed by Invercargill breeder Vin Devery has produced a host of two year old winners. Dreamy Atom the second dam of Dream Breaker won the 1994 Group Three Sweetheart Stakes and the $63,000 New Zealand Sires Stakes Two Year Old Fillies Championship. One of Dreamy Atom’s daughters Western Dream also won the Sweetheart Stakes.
- First dam Christian Dreamer has had a remarkable career as a broodmare. Her first four foals of racing age have collectively won thirty three races and $954,819.00 in stakes to date.
- (Lets Chase The Dream) is the biggest winner, having won twenty races across New Zealand, Australia and America. He was NZ Two Year Old Pacer of his year.
- Christian Dreamers current flag flyer Amazing Dream has won eight of her fifteen starts including her last two starts at Group One level. She’s only run out of the money once in her career, and half of her starts have been in Listed or Group races.
Preparers comment: “He’s quite fine boned compared to other Art Majors. He’s got good confirmation and it looks as though he’ll run as a young horse. He’s actually ready to go to the sales right now,” said Mark Smith.
Stakes engagements: NZSS Breeders Crown and Vicbred
Owners: V.L. and D.L. Devery
Preparer: Debbie Smith
Lot: 164: Bennie And The Jets (Quaker Jet – Ugly Betty – bay trotting colt)
- Ugly Betty’s first two foals were exported to Australia. Backseatbetty (Sundon) was unraced and is being bred from while Roll Dice (Muscle Mass) raced once at two, winning at Marlborough in 2016. Her next foal Gazza Galleon has now won two races.
- Bennie And The Jets second dam Niamey was awarded the 2018-2019 Broodmare Excellence Award.
- Her foals have won 98 races with her biggest winners being Springbank Sam (29 wins and $614,971.00), Sun Of Anarchy (28 wins and $281,581.00), Daenerys Targaryen (15 wins and $143,723.00) and Pocaro (13 wins and $232,773.00).
- Oher handy trotters left by Niamey are Sam Galleon (5 wins in only 27 starts) and Arnold (4 wins from 14 starts).
Preparers comment: “He is a big strong well developed majestic individual with great conformation and is a lovely mover. He also knows he’s good with a strong personality and temperament,” Dave Kennedy said.
Stakes engagement: NZSS and Bathurst
Owners: W.D. Kennedy
Preparers: Dawn and Dave Kennedy
Lot: 319: Darlin’s Arden (Somebeachsomewhere – Arden’s Darlin – bay pacing filly)
- Arden’s Darlin was New Zealand Two Year Old Pacing Filly of her year.
- She won five races including the New Zealand Yearling Sales Two Year Old Pace. She recorded four Group placings.
- Two of her three foals of racing age have been good winners including Celestial Arden (5 New Zealand wins, 9 Australian wins and 2 USA wins) and Arden Voyager (Two New Zealand wins and 3 Australian wins). Both geldings have black type.
- Born on Christmas Day.
- Same cross as Funatthebeach and Sicario.
Preparers comment: “The only Somebeachsomewhere filly in the Christchurch sale. She shows a natural tendency to pace in the paddock. She has great manners and is a top quality filly,” said John Stiven.
Stakes engagements: NZSS, Nevele R, Caduceus and Breeders Crown
Owners: J.R. and J.A. Stiven
Preparers: John and Judy Stiven
Lot 243: Moet Shard (Bettor’s Delight – Pemberton Shard – bay pacing filly)
- Pemberton Shard won eleven races including the Group Two Premier Mares Championship in which she beat Willow, Venus Serena and Helena Jet. In running the 1950 metres in 2-19.7 she broke the New Zealand Mares record for the distance that had been held for eight years.
- Her first foal sold at last year’s sale for $170,000.
- Moet Shard’s second dam Sly Shard has left the winners of 45 races and $1,785,371. Her biggest winner was Smiling Shard (50-17-15-7 $1,178,793)
Preparers comment: “She’s a big strong filly. As a young horse she was headstrong. The good ones can be. She’s beautifully put together,” said Mark Smith.
Stake engagements: NZSS, Nevele R, Caduceus and Breeders Crown
Owners: Shard Farm
Preparers: Debbie Smith
Lot 340: Matt Major (American Ideal – Break Dance – bay pacing colt)
- Art Major mare Break Dance won five races including the Southern Belle Mares Speed Series. Her winning time for the 1609 metre of 1-53.3 was a new race, track and Southland record.
- Break Dances dam Wave Runner won five races and has left some good race horses including Group winning mare Bonnie Joan (Sombeachsomewhere) the winner of 10 races including the 2018 Premier Mares Championship.
Break Dance --Bruce Stewart photo
“He is the first foal of his dam the Art Major mare Break Dance. She had some difficulties when she was young but really came into her own at five. Matt Major is well built and right from the beginning he has always liked to be around people but when the colts are playing he more than holds his own,” said Dan Cummings.
Stake engagements: NZSS and Breeders Crown
Owners: Tuapeka Lodge
Preparer: Dan Cummings
Lot: 188: Hez A Loch (Rock N Roll Heaven – Lady Loch – Black pacing colt)
- Bred on the same cross as Shez All Rock, which was the winner of the 2018 New Zealand Oaks and Group One Harness Jewels Three Year Old Diamond. She was also Three Year Old Pacing Filly of the Year.
- Hez A Loch is a half-brother to good winners Timely Loch (Christian Cullen) and Southern Loch (Christian Cullen).
- He’s by Rock N Roll Heaven who has left big Australian winners Let It Ride and AG’s White Socks.
Preparers comment: “Hez A Loch is a smart looking colt with sound conformation. He’s intelligent and a quick learner. He is good to handle and definitely worth inspecting.” Aliesa Hardwick.
Stake engagements: NZSS
Owner: M.E. McCarthy
Preparer: Aliesa Hardwick
Lot 363: Republican Party (Bettor’s Delight – Democrat Party – bay pacing colt)
- First colt out of Group One winning mare Democrat Party.
- Democrat Party won the 2014 Group Two Young Guns Delightful Lady Classic and Group One Sires Stakes Three Year Old Fillies Championship. Her time of 2-37.1 was a New Zealand record.
- At three she ran third in the Nevele R Fillies Final behind The Orange Agent and Fight For Glory. She ran second in the New Zealand Oaks behind Fight For Glory.
- As a four year old Democrat Party ran second in the Group Two Premier Mares Championship and third in the Group One Four Year Old Diamond.
Preparers comment: “He is an outstanding individual with a strong and athletic physique. He moves well and has a very willing temperament,” said Katrina Price.
Stake engagements: NZSS and Breeders Crown
Owners: F.J. and K.V. Price
Preparers: Price Bloodstock