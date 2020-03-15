Day At The Track

Seventh win for trainer Pierre Vercruysse

06:36 AM 15 Mar 2020 NZDT
Moni Viking, harness racing
Moni Viking
Paris Turf Photo

March 13, 2020 - The 5/2 odds Moni Viking (7m Maharajah-Jeanesse d’Oree) took the Enghien harness racing featured Prix de Pierrefitte sur Seine (purse 58,000€, 2150 meters autostart, European) clocked in 1.13kr with Bryan Coppens at the lines.

He began from post 14 and was at the back until a huge move to engage the leader and then gain the lead.

He won for the seventh time in France for trainer Pierre Vercruysse and owner Jan Lyng, and he now has career earnings of 293,241€.

Divine Mesloise (7f The Beat Madrik) was a game second for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Pierre Belloche.

Third was Datcha (7f The Best Madrik) for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Emmanul Ruault and owner Ecurie Comte P de Montesson.

Thomas H. Hicks

