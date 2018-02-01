Shadow Play 2018 book full and closed

Wallkill, NY January 31 – Blue Chip Farms is pleased to announce that the book for Shadow Play is full and closed for 2018. “Shadow Play continues to impress harness racing breeders, trainers and owners who know he can produce a World-Class performer out of almost any kind of mare” said Tom Grossman, Principal at Blue Chip Farms.

Other World-Class Blue Chip Pacers are still available, including Roll With Joe , American Ideal and Bettor’s Delight (closing soon).

Blue Chip Sired progeny continue to be top performers and earners. In 2017, eight of the top ten NY Sire Stakes Breeders Awards payouts for 2YO Pacers were earned by Blue Chip Sired progeny.

Shadow Play - Little Brown Jug Final

Blue Chip also boasts a star-studded trotting line up. Credit Winner , Devious Man and E L Titan provide strong cross options for the sport’s major maternal trotting lines. Moreover, 44% of the total Breeder’s Awards paid out to Trotters in New York in 2017 went to performers sired by Blue Chip stallions. The farm’s most recent additions, Devious Man (by Credit Winner ) and E L Titan (by Muscle Hill ) both have the racing and pedigree credentials that herald a bright future in New York and beyond.