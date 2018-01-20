Shadow Play lass takes $45,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 19, 2018—A well-out-of-it Annabeth (Brent Holland, $57) was fastest through the lane Friday night (Jan. 19th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s high-condition harness racing $25,000 pacing feature for the ladies.

Sitting chilly early from post position No. 7, Annabeth saw Best of Jenna (Dan Dube) make the first lead before yielding to just-over-even-money fave All About Madi (Jason Bartlett)

‘Madi’ led through intervals of :27.4 and :57.1 before Truth and Liberty (Greg Merton) was out and moving. The one towed 40-1 proposition Pretty Image (Eric Goodell) second-over and Annabeth (Brent Holland) third-over.

All About Madi was a determined leader in and out of a 1:25.4 three-quarters, opening to a length entering the lane. However, she couldn’t stall the fresher femmes.

Pretty Image went wider, Annabeth wider and a buried-to-fourth-over Motu Moonbeam N (Matt Kakaley) widest. Annabeth prevailed, whipping Pretty Image by three-quarters of a length in a season’s-best 1:55. Motu Moonbeam N was third, with All About Madi and Truth and Liberty settling for the remainder.

Holland won three of the evening’s dozen races.

For sixth choice Annabeth, a 7-year-old daughter of Shadow Play owned by Joseph Pisarski and trained by William Adamczyk, she’s won both of her seasonal starts.

The exacta paid $909, the triple returned $2,280 and the superfecta paid $20,354 (base $2 payout).

Frank Drucker