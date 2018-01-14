Day At The Track

Shadow Play son takes $100,000 Cup

06:59 AM 14 Jan 2018 NZDT
Shadow Play Shadow Sax, harness racing
Shadow Play
Shadow Sax
Stuart McCormick Photo

A short time after taking the South Australian Derby with the unbeaten Yankee Roller, the harness racing duo Emma Stewart and Gavin Lang struck again with the impressive Shadow Sax in the Ubet Group One $100,000 South Australian Cup.

Shadow Sax had to sit parked out on the half-mile Globe Derby Park Oval for the entire trip over the extreme distance of 2,645 metres to take the victory over a game Messini who were both well clear of third placed Bettor Party.

It was Shadow Sax seventh straight win for the current season and 17th lifetime from just 25 starts. Career earnings are now $372,483.

Shadow Sax

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 9:25pm 2018 UBET SA PACING CUP (GROUP 1) 2645M
$100,000 M0 Or Better. PBD/M. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 SHADOW SAX      Fr4 5 Emma Stewart Gavin Lang   $ 1.50 fav  PRBT GS 2 SWAB
  BROWN GELDING 5 by SHADOW PLAY USA out of MISS SAXONY (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA) 
Owner(s): P J Hockham, R G Hockham 
Breeder(s): R G Hockham, M B Hockham, P J Hockham, S W Hockham
2 MESSINI      Sr4 11 Brent Lilley Ryan Hryhorec 3.00 $ 7.00   PRBT 3WL W1 SWAB
3 BETTOR PARTY      Sr2 9 Les Harding Danielle Hill 19.60 $ 38.10   PRBT 6 3WLT
4 OUR JERICHO NZ      Sr3 10 Les Harding Ken Rogers 25.90 $ 35.70   PRBT 8
5 LOOKOFALEGEND NZ      Fr1 1 Luke O'Neill Wayne Hill 29.10 $ 45.10   PRBT GS 3
6 WHENMECHIEF      Sr1 8 Darren Billinger Matthew Smith 30.30 $ 90.30   PRBT 5
7 TEE CEE BEE MACRAY      Fr5 6 Jess Tubbs Greg Sugars 31.10 $ 8.20   PRBT 3WE RES 7
8 MAJOR CROCKER      Sr5 12 Justin Brewin Michael Bellman 34.10 $ 24.00   PRBT 3WLT W2
9 SAMS THE MASTER      Fr3 3 Jess Tubbs Matthew Craven 52.20 $ 10.40   PRBT GS L
10 FUTURIST      Fr2 2 Darren Billinger Darren Billinger 69.20 $ 47.60   PRS 4 B
11 LETS ELOPE NZ      Fr6 7 Brent Lilley Josh Duggan 84.00 $ 53.80   PRBT RAS 10
Scratchings
 
DUKE OF ALBANY NZ 4
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 3:14:2 Mile Rate: 1:58:2 Lead Time: 77.8
First Quarter: 29.6 Second Quarter: 29.1 Third Quarter: 28.7 Fourth Quarter: 29
 

 

