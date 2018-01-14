Shadow Play son takes $100,000 Cup

A short time after taking the South Australian Derby with the unbeaten Yankee Roller, the harness racing duo Emma Stewart and Gavin Lang struck again with the impressive Shadow Sax in the Ubet Group One $100,000 South Australian Cup.

Shadow Sax had to sit parked out on the half-mile Globe Derby Park Oval for the entire trip over the extreme distance of 2,645 metres to take the victory over a game Messini who were both well clear of third placed Bettor Party.

It was Shadow Sax seventh straight win for the current season and 17th lifetime from just 25 starts. Career earnings are now $372,483.

6 9:25pm 2018 UBET SA PACING CUP (GROUP 1) 2645M $100,000 M0 Or Better. PBD/M. Mobile Results

Scratchings DUKE OF ALBANY NZ 4