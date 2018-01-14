Shadow Play son takes $100,000 Cup

A short time after taking the South Australian Derby with the unbeaten Yankee Roller, the harness racing duo Emma Stewart and Gavin Lang struck again with the impressive Shadow Sax in the Ubet Group One $100,000 South Australian Cup.
Shadow Sax had to sit parked out on the half-mile Globe Derby Park Oval for the entire trip over the extreme distance of 2,645 metres to take the victory over a game Messini who were both well clear of third placed Bettor Party.
It was Shadow Sax seventh straight win for the current season and 17th lifetime from just 25 starts. Career earnings are now $372,483.
Shadow Sax
|6
|9:25pm
|2018 UBET SA PACING CUP (GROUP 1)
|2645M
|$100,000 M0 Or Better. PBD/M. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|SHADOW SAX
|Fr4
|5
|Emma Stewart
|Gavin Lang
|$ 1.50 fav
|PRBT GS 2 SWAB
|BROWN GELDING 5 by SHADOW PLAY USA out of MISS SAXONY (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA)
Owner(s): P J Hockham, R G Hockham
Breeder(s): R G Hockham, M B Hockham, P J Hockham, S W Hockham
|2
|MESSINI
|Sr4
|11
|Brent Lilley
|Ryan Hryhorec
|3.00
|$ 7.00
|PRBT 3WL W1 SWAB
|3
|BETTOR PARTY
|Sr2
|9
|Les Harding
|Danielle Hill
|19.60
|$ 38.10
|PRBT 6 3WLT
|4
|OUR JERICHO NZ
|Sr3
|10
|Les Harding
|Ken Rogers
|25.90
|$ 35.70
|PRBT 8
|5
|LOOKOFALEGEND NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Luke O'Neill
|Wayne Hill
|29.10
|$ 45.10
|PRBT GS 3
|6
|WHENMECHIEF
|Sr1
|8
|Darren Billinger
|Matthew Smith
|30.30
|$ 90.30
|PRBT 5
|7
|TEE CEE BEE MACRAY
|Fr5
|6
|Jess Tubbs
|Greg Sugars
|31.10
|$ 8.20
|PRBT 3WE RES 7
|8
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Sr5
|12
|Justin Brewin
|Michael Bellman
|34.10
|$ 24.00
|PRBT 3WLT W2
|9
|SAMS THE MASTER
|Fr3
|3
|Jess Tubbs
|Matthew Craven
|52.20
|$ 10.40
|PRBT GS L
|10
|FUTURIST
|Fr2
|2
|Darren Billinger
|Darren Billinger
|69.20
|$ 47.60
|PRS 4 B
|11
|LETS ELOPE NZ
|Fr6
|7
|Brent Lilley
|Josh Duggan
|84.00
|$ 53.80
|PRBT RAS 10
|Scratchings
|DUKE OF ALBANY NZ
|4
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 3:14:2
|Mile Rate: 1:58:2
|Lead Time: 77.8
|First Quarter: 29.6
|Second Quarter: 29.1
|Third Quarter: 28.7
|Fourth Quarter: 29