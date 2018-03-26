Shadow Sax eyes Trots Country Cups Champs

When it comes to elite level athletes in any competitive endeavour separating the good, the very good, the great and the champions can be a brutally troubling task for pundits and zealots alike.

In native team sports like AFL and NRL the difference between greatness and something even loftier can be dictated by finals performances, in athletics and swimming the Olympics, in cycling in Le Tour.

In harness racing those delineations are often defined by Grand Circuit swagger; but one horse might be set to recalibrate the way we rank top class pacers.

On Saturday night Shadow Sax added the Group 2 City Of Melton Plate to his wins in the Geelong, Stawell, Cranbourne and South Australian Cup so far this term.

He also won the 4YO and 5YO Championship in stunning style last spring.

On the weekend Emma Stewart’s former Group 1 winner rated 1 min 53.1 secs for Melton’s 2240m trip, just 0.7 secs outside Lennytheshark’s record, and crushed Soho Tribeca in doing so.

Yet his sole failure at the elite level this term in February’s Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup would normally confine him in the good-to-very-good category when the truth is he’s now much, much better than that.

“He’s certainly getting there isn’t he, he’s getting to that undeniable sort of level with the way he’s racing, particularly the last couple of weeks,” Stewart said.

“No doubt he’s drawn inside Soho Tribeca both times and that means a lot but he’s also got the gate speed to use those draws and the bottom to him that he can run along now and carve out time.

“Unfortunately for all those wanting to pot him he won’t tackle the real good ones until the Inters because Pam and Russell (Hockham, owners) are very keen to win the (Trots) Country Cup Championship.

“I haven’t had a good look but we’ll probably head to Shepparton with him next month to try and secure that title.”

What a mighty good Man

ONE edge harness racing has always possessed over other racing codes is the standardbred’s natural fortitude and the fact they can be warriors in a way that gallopers and greyhounds cannot.

Taswegian Destreos is perhaps the most stunning example of this fact but naturalised Victorian Maximan can also lay claim to warrior status following his second Quest For Success Stampede win on Saturday night.

Having raced at the top level several times since being recruited from New Zealand, Maximan has endured more injuries than James Hird in his prime and was this prep set to mostly tackle claimers.

But when the opportunity to defend his 1200m Stampede title presented itself, and his form was on point, Andy Gath gave him his shot and he didn’t disappoint with a barnstorming, beautiful success.

“(You’ve) Gotta love this horse! To overcome a broken pedal bone and two soft tissues injuries,” Gath Tweeted after the win.

Heroes

SHADOW SAX

Silent assassin now has three country cups, an SA Cup and a Melton Plate on his mantel this term

MAXIMAN

Has overcome a pedal bone and two soft tissue injuries to be a dual Stampede champion

KATE GATH

Partnered with husband Andy for a Melton treble to continue top form from Team Teal campaign

GREG SUGARS

Drove at least one winner every day last week headlined by Saturday night Tabcorp Park treble

Horses to Follow

LOVE INA CHEVY

Wonder horse who has achieved much more than expected following a near fatal snake bite and still has more to give. He never saw clear air in Stampede and can be followed in coming weeks.

HICKSTEAD

Dynamic and versatile pacer that made up ridiculous late ground in on-pace dominated M1 to M2 Saturday night. Not sure where he goes but Mildura Cup tilt seems on the cards.

JILLIBY BANDIT

This fellow has taken some time to stamp his imprimatur coming from one of the state’s most talented barns but he’s doing it now. He got home in 54.7 secs from the breeze Friday; that’s huge.

Coming Up

BATHURST – SATURDAY

$100,000 Gold Crown Final (Group 1)

$100,000 Gold Tiara Final (Group 1)

$57,200 Gold Bracelet Final (Group 2)

$57,200 Gold Chalice Final (Group 2)

ARARAT – SATURDAY

$30,000 Ararat Pacing Cup (Group 3)

$12,000 Ararat Trotters Cup

WARRAGUL – SUNDAY

$30,000 Warragul Pacing Cup

$12,000 Warragul Trotters Cup

Trots Media - Jason Bonnington