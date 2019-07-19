Shake That House smashes track record in NYSS

Shake That House (Brian Sears) did just that as he set the harness racing track record for 3-year-old pacing colts in 1:47.4 at Vernon Downs (July 18). It was during the $58,700 first of two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Major March (Jason Bartlett) went to the front and led to a first quarter of :26.1 and the half in :54.0. Shake that House ($2.30) went first over just before the half and zoomed right by to take over as they headed around the final turn. He hit three-quarters in 1:20.2. It was a :26.2 third quarter.

Shake That House, who is is trained by Chris Oakes for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Alan Johnston, and Northfork Racing Stable, made the turn for home and breezed to a last quarter of :27.2 to easily set the track record for sophomore colts in 1:47.4. He beat the mark of 1:48.4 that was set by Courtly Choice last season. He was just one-fifth of a second off the overall track record. Hickfromfrenchlick (Mark MacDonald) finished second. Major March was third best.

Shake That House is a 3-year-old colt by American Ideal. It was his sixth win of seven starts this season. He now has nine career victories.

Trainer Chris Oakes swept both divisions of the NYSS as American Mercury (Tyler Buter) won the $59,800 second division.

American Mercury ($2.90) took the lead just before hitting the first quarter. He controlled all the fractions (:26.4, :56.0, 1:23.3, 1:49.4). He is owned by Crawford Farms Racing, Northfork Racing Stable, Chris Pompey, and Scott Bice. Second Place finisher World On Edge (Matt Kakaley) tried to make a run in the stretch but never got close to American Mercury. Magic Joe Lindy (Scott Zeron) finished third.



American Mercury is a 3-year-old gelding by American Ideal. He is five for seven this season. He now has seven career victories but none faster than tonight's 1:49.4.

Vernon Downs returns to live racing with a 10 race card on Friday (July 19) with a special starting time of 7:10 p.m. Saturday (July 20) will also start at 7:10 p.m.

