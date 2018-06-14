Shane Hillier disqualified for 12 months

HARNESS Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards conducted an inquiry today into a report received from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory that meloxicam had been detected in the blood sample taken from CORRINYAH CONMAN following its win in race 5, the HUTCHEON & PEARCE PACE (2000m) at Temora on Friday 9 March 2018.

The “B” sample was confirmed by Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) in Victoria.

Mr Hillier appeared at the inquiry and presented evidence in relation to his registered training establishment, his husbandry practices and the horse CORRINYAH CONMAN. Evidence including the Reports of Analysis and expert evidence from HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian Dr Martin Wainscott was also presented.

Mr Hillier pleaded guilty to a charge pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190 (1), (2) & (4) for presenting CORRINYAH CONMAN to race not free of a prohibited substance.

Mr Hillier was disqualified for a period of 12 months to commence immediately.

Mr Hillier also pleaded guilty to a charge pursuant to AHRR 190B for failing to keep and maintain a log book.

Mr Hillier was fined $500.

In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following:

This was Mr Hillier’s second Prohibited Substance offence for which a penalty was imposed- there was also previous HRV arsenic matter for which no penalty was imposed by the RAD Board;

Mr Hillier’s guilty plea;

Circumstances of this matter;

Class 3 Prohibited Substance;

Mr Hillier’s offence record, training record and other personal subjective facts.

Acting under the provisions of Rule 195, CORRINYAH CONMAN was disqualified from the abovementioned race.

Mr Hillier was advised of his right to appeal these decisions.

