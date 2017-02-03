Trainer guilty, disqualified 4 years

Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards conducted an Inquiry yesterday into a report received from the Australian Government National Measurement Institute that Cobalt above the threshold was detected in a post-race urine sample taken from Apollo Thirteen NZ following its win in race 2, conducted at Newcastle on Saturday 22 October 2016.

Licensed trainer-driver Mr Shannon Lindsay appeared at the Inquiry and provided evidence regarding the horse Apollo Thirteen NZ and his husbandry practices.

Evidence including the Reports of Analysis was presented to the Inquiry.

HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian Dr Don Colantonio also provided evidence to the Inquiry.

HRNSW Stewards issued the following charge against Mr Lindsay pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190 (1), (2) & (4) as follows:

AHRR 190. (1) A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

(2) If a horse is presented for a race otherwise than in accordance with sub rule (1) the trainer of the horse is guilty of an offence….

(4) An offence under sub rule (2) or sub rule (3) is committed regardless of the circumstances in which the prohibited substance came to be present in or on the horse.

Mr Lindsay was found guilty of that charge and disqualified for a period of four years to commence from 15 December 2016, the date upon which he was stood down.

In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following:

The serious nature of this offence;

Mr Lindsay’s not guilty plea;

Mr Lindsay’s first offence for a Prohibited Substance;

Class 1 Prohibited Substance under the HRNSW Penalty Guidelines;

Level of substance detected (240 ug/L);

Mr Lindsay’s licence history and other personal subjective facts.

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 195, Stewards disqualified Apollo Thirteen NZ from the abovementioned race.

In addition, acting under the provisions of AHRR 195A, Stewards also disqualified Apollo Thirteen NZ from Race 1, conducted at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Sunday 30 October 2016.

Mr Lindsay was advised of his right to appeal these decisions.

