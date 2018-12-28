Shannon O'Sullivan reflects on gratifying year

Harness racing driver Shannon O'Sullivan has come a long way in 12 months. When the Bendigo Advertiser caught up with the emerging young reinswoman at last year’s Elmore Pacing Cup meeting, she was just 38 drives into her career and still looking for her elusive first winner.
Fast forward a year and the 19-year-old has double figure wins alongside her name and occupies a spot in the top 10 in the Victorian young drivers’ premiership.
Her development in the sport was given a kick along courtesy of a trip to New Zealand, where she had a few drives.
But importantly for someone who puts just as much stock on education as she does her career in the sulky, O’Sullivan is just weeks removed from completing her first year of an exercise science degree at La Trobe University in Bendigo.
That’s all added up to a hectic, but rewarding 12 months for the daughter of Gordon Rothacker medallist Jim O’Sullivan.
Her 2018 started superbly when she broke through for her first ever win in January, partnering the Frank Pangrazio-trained Showgun Thomas to victory at harness racing headquarters at Tabcorp Park Melton.
Another milestone for O’Sullivan arrived just last week, when she scored her first win with a trotter at Shepparton
“I was lucky enough to get a drive off Matthew Gath and he and the owner Mike Taranto put me on as a concession claim on a horse called Ball Park and we won by 13-metres,” she said.
“It was a really good win – I really enjoyed it.
“I’d probably rate my first winner as my most memorable, but (Ball Park) would be a close second.”
Nearly 12 months on from her debut winner, O’Sullivan can continue to claim bragging rights over her legendary father, who has driven thousands of winners in his more than 50 years in harness racing, including My Lightning Blue in the 1987 Inter Dominion final, but never one at Melton.
“He still hasn’t won at Melton – he’s been close, but he’s still battling away at that one. He’ll eventually get there,” she said.
“Jokes aside, he’s still the major influence on me. He’s been an amazing help, just pushing me to do my best and keeping me on the right track. He has supported me in everything I’ve done.”
O’Sullivan was grateful for the opportunities afforded her from other trainers and drivers, including Michael Bellman, Chris Alford and Greg Sugars, for whom she has notched a pair of winners.
The third-generation driver has set herself the goals of achieving 20 wins in the 2018-19 racing season (which started on September 1), and remaining in the top 10 on the junior drivers’ premiership list.
“I also hope to travel a bit and spend time at a few different stables – I went up to Menangle for about a week,” O’Sullivan said.
Shannon O'Sullivan in the sulky on Elmore Cup day. Picture: KIERAN ILES
“But more than anything I’d just like to continue to enjoy my racing and keep at it ….. and pass another year of uni too.”
By Kieran Iles