Day At The Track

Shannon Suvaljko on cusp of milestone

02:39 PM 13 Feb 2018 NZDT
Western Australia’s leading harness racing driver this season Shannon Suvaljko is on the cusp of a milestone after a winning double yesterday at Pinjarra lifted his career wins tally to 1497.

This season Suvaljko has driven 84 winners and leads Chris Lewis by eight with a further five winners to Chris Voak in third place.

Shannon Suvaljko is in seventh place on the all-time list of the State’s leading drivers which is headed by Chris Lewis with 5223 wins.

Shannon and his brother Callan (1183 wins) are the only siblings to have each driven in excess of 1000 winners in Western Australia.

Shannon Suvaljko can add to his tally with six drives at this afternoon’s Gloucester Park meeting.

Alan Parker

