Shannon arrives just in time to grab award

Talented young Heathcote harness racing reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan was over the moon when her favorite horse grabbed a place at Cranbourne recently - but it meant a great deal more than that.

The 20-year old concession driver came home with a barn-storming finish on brown gelding Danman ( Village Jasper -Ritzy Emm (Armbro Operative) into third place but in addition - and perhaps more importantly - to capture the 2018/19 Horse of the Year Award.

"Going into the meeting, Danman (Rick Cashman) and Captain Bronzie (Bill Galea) were locked together on 16 points for Horse of the Year, and both were competing in the same race," she said.

"After starting from a wide barrier, I was happy to sit back with Danman and come around with a late run because he'd won at the track previously for me with the same tactics."

With the first quarter a sizzling 26.9 seconds, O'Sullivan's decision to restrain at the start was perhaps fortuitous. With a lap to go, Darby McGuigan on Captain Bronzie, the other horse vying for the award, went to the death seat when the tempo slowed with Danman still biding his time a conspicuous last.

But O'Sullivan got a three wide trail late and rattled home four and five wide with a "wing on every hoof" to grab third, just 30 centimetres in front of Captain Bronzie.

"I knew it was close and still didn't know if I'd got there in time after coming off the track because the numbers hadn't gone up. Then I heard the commentator Luke Humphries read out the placings and we'd done it! I was ecstatic." she said.

"Some of the owners were there and they were absolutely delighted. I felt a bit embarrassed because the winner Live On Broadway, who went brilliant in 1.55-9, probably didn't get the recognition it deserved."

Danman had 11 starts on his home track for the season for three wins, two second placings and a third.



Cranbourne Horse of the Year Danman in action with driver Shannon O’Sullivan (Matt Walker Photography)

O'Sullivan, whose father Jim was the 2017 Gordon Rothacker Medallist, is in only her second season of driving. She has been studying a Bachelor of Exercise Science at University, but recently decided to take six months absence of leave.

"I talked it over with mum and dad before making the decision and we all thought it was going to be crazy trying to juggle studies and keep driving on a regular basis. I get a concession of five points and hopefully more opportunities keep coming my way," she said.

"I had a goal of 20 wins and I've now passed that so hopefully I can keep the momentum going. I try to do the best I can for the trainers, because I know all the hard work they put into it."

O'Sullivan said she received invaluable support from media personality Rob Auber, who has a small share in Danman.

"He's so good with form and can predict pretty much how a race might pan out. I watch heaps of replays, but Rob has been a major help," she said.

This week has been a satisfying one for the youngster. Danman was one of four placings for the week, as well as landing 60-1 longshot winner Mangochililime (McArdle-The Land Lover (Badlands Hanover) at Shepparton on Wednesday night in her first race drive for trainer Linton Power.

*Other seasonal award winners at Cranbourne saw Chris Alford once again leading driver, while Darby McGuigan won back-to-back victories in the Concession Driver of the Year Award. Local trainer Jayne Davies was the leading trainer and Yankee Commando, prepared by Jason Fearn, was rewarded for his consistency by taking out the Trotter of the Year.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura