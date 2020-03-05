Shannon's Gun well-placed at Wangaratta

A breakthrough moment may again beckon for Shannon O’Sullivan, who’s eyeing her first victory in a leg of the Trots Country Cups Championship with the horse that brought her maiden win.

O’Sullivan will steer Neville Pangrazio-trained Showgun Thomas from gate one in Sunday’s North East Fasteners Wangaratta Pacing Cup and is well placed to add the title to her Boxing Day win in the Elmore Pacing Cup.

“I was really happy with how he drew, the pole position, so that’s going to benefit us really well and hopefully he can hold the lead, that’s going to be the go for us,” O’Sullivan told Trots Talk.

“He’s a really special horse for me, he was my first winner and it’s great to be put back on him after all these injuries that he’s had and sustained. He’s come back on the race track and he’s doing a really great job – had two thirds from two races. I’m really excited.”

Showgun Thomas’s two placings in as many starts after an 18-month lay-off have both been done in the breeze for trainer Neville Pangrazio and O’Sullivan is hopeful the gate one draw will enable them an easier time on Sunday.

“With how he’s drawn in the Wangaratta Cup and the distance, I think it will just suit if he can not do as much work as possible but still be on the bit and have something left in the finish," she said.

“I would say with how optimal the draw is you would want to utilise it as best as you can. If we can hold everything out, even by his tippy-toes, I would expect to hold the front.”

And that could lay the foundations for a memorable victory.

“I’ve been a part of a few country cups and that’s what us junior drivers coming up in the ranks aim to get, drives in the country cups, and for trainers to be backing me and putting me on is a really great feeling,” O’Sullivan said. “You just hope you can do your best and everything goes your way and you will see at the finishing line.”

