Shardonant proves value in Yearling Sale

Shardonant win at Strathalbyn last Monday showed there is value for money in buying at the harness racing South Australian Yearling sale. A graduate from the 2017 sale, the son of the ill-fated All Speed Hanover , won his second race from just 12 starts, at the Southern Raceway in Strathalbyn.

Purchased by Don Lee at the sale for just $7000, Shardonant started eight times as a two-year-old for a win in the SA BOTRA Sales Graduate Pace and two other placings.

Now three, he was placed first up, and then had no luck in an open race at Globe Derby before sitting outside Oohlala Lady at Strathalbyn and proving too strong for that mare in the run home.

Bred by Peter Olds, who offered him and four other yearlings at the 2017 sale. Shardonant, as mentioned is by All Speed Hanover, who only had only 50 foals before his untimely death.

All Speed Hanover, by Cams Card Shark , took out the $700,000 Breeders Crown at Woodbine, beating Sportswriter in a titanic duel on the straight.

Shardonant looks to be in for a bright three-year-old season under the care of Michael Norman.

Gary Newton

SA BOTRA Magazine Editor - Co-Host & Producer Harness Racing Show.