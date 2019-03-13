Day At The Track

Sharp Action Money perfect in Sagamore

10:48 PM 13 Mar 2019 NZDT
YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 -- Yonkers Raceway's Tuesday night (March 12th) harness racing storylines included Sharp Action Money and wagering money.

Sharp Action Money (Yannick Gingras, $2.60) drilled his foes in the second round of the Sagamore Hill Pacing Series, making him the only perfect participant with the prelims two-thirds complete.

The 4-year-old Sportswriter gelding, co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi, M1 and RTC Stables, has turned in a pair of odds-on, down-the-the-road open-length performances.

For the second consecutive night, the Raceway vaulted over the million-dollar handle plateau, as the dozen races attracted a total of $1,037,444. It was the fourth 'carded million' of the season.

A reminder that this Friday and Saturday evenings (March 15th and 16th) begin the Blue Chip Matchmaker (Friday, five divisions) and George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series (Saturday, six divisions), respectively.

The lasses go for $40,000 per race, while the lads chase $50,000 each.

Frank Drucker

