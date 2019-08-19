Shartin N and McWicked notch stakes victories

Big favorites Shartin N (Tim Tetrick) and McWicked (Brian Sears) each captured stakes victories to highlight the fabulous harness racing card at Tioga Downs on Sunday (August 18).

In the $137,000 Artiscape open are pace, Shartin N ($2.10) went to the front just before hitting the first quarter in :25.3. She would slow the pace down using a :29.0 second quarter to hit the half in :54.3. Seaswift Joy N (Brian Sears) went first over and put on the pressure as Shartin N led to three-quarters in 1:22.0.

Shartin N, who is trained by Jim King Jr. for owners Rich Poillucci, Jo-Anne Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC., turned for home with a length lead. Seaswift Joy N made one late charge but Shartin N was too strong and won in 1:49.1. Seaswift Joy N had to settle for second money. Caviart Ally (Andrew McCarthy) finished third.

Shartin N is a 6-year-old mare by Tintin In America . It was her 13th win in 14 starts this season. She now has won 39 times in her career.

McWicked ($2.70) came charging late to win the $170,000 Roll With Joe open male pace.

Filibuster Hanover (Yannick Gingras) put up all the early fractions (:26.4, :55.2, 1:21.2).

McWicked, who is owned by S S G Stables North and trained by Casie Coleman, made a move at the halfway mark. He would get to within a length of Filibuster Hanover after hitting the three-quarter mark. McWicked would eventually wear down a stubborn Filibuster Hanover to win in a seasonal best of 1:48.3. Filibuster Hanover was second best with Donttellmeagain flying late to finish third.

McWicked is an 8-year-old horse by McArdle . It was win number three in 2019. He now owns 37 career wins.

Zero Tolerance (David Miller) is easy winner in $232,700 Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) final for sophomore pacing fillies.

Zero Tolerance ($2.40) took to the front before hitting the first quarter in :27.3. She easily got to the half first in :55.3. St Somewhere (Yannick Gingras) went first-over and pressured Zero Tolerance to three-quarters in 1:22.4.

Zero Tolerance, who is owned by Val D'Or Farms and Ted Gewertz while trained by Joe Halloway, made the turn for home and the race was over. She went flying in the stretch and won by four and a quarter lengths to win in a lifetime best of 1:50.2. Fool Me Again (Tim Tetrick) was second best with St Somewhere hanging on for third.

Zero Tolerance is a 3-year-old filly by Heston Blue Chip. It was her fifth win this season. She now has 12 career victories.

Hickfromfrenchlick (Matt Kakaley) captures the $238,200 EBC for 3-year-old colts & geldings.

Hickfromfrenchlick ($8.10) went to the lead and led to the first quarter in :26.2 and the half in :55.0. As they made their way to three-quarters the big favorite Shake That House (Brian Sears) made his move. Hickfromfrenchlick hit the three-quarters first in 1:21.1. The two went side by side as they went around the final turn.

Hickfromfrenchlick, who is owned by trainer Ray Schnittker, Thomas Spatorico, and Nolamaura Racing LLC., found another gear in mid-stretch and ran away to win easily in 1:48.4. Artie's Ideal (Marcus Miller) was second. Covered Bridge (Wally Hennessey) finished third.

Hickfromfrenchlick is a 3-year-old colt by So Surreal. It was his sixth win in nine starts this season. He now owns 10 career victories.

The last three races on the card were cancelled due to bad weather.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (August 23) with an 11 race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com

John Horne

for Tioga Downs.