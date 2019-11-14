Shartin N back in good form

DOVER, DE - On a freezing, cold evening, a field of seven were set to dethrone the queen of harness racing, Shartin N. The combined lifetime earnings of the participants was over $6 million dollars.

Caviart Ally upset Shartin N in her last two starts. Trainer,Jim King Jr. could not tell which Shartin N would show up after her warm up drills. All except Shartin N’s sole driver Tim Tetrick.

As the race unfolded, Apple Bottom Jeans (Corey Callahan) left alertly through a 26.4 opening quarter. Caviart Ally (Andrew McCarthy) lingered on the outside then made her move as Apple Bottom Jeans yielded the lead. Shartin N settled in fourth through a pedestrian 55.3 half.

At the five-eights pole Shartin N took her cue, as Tetrick stormed past Caviart Ally reaching the three quarters in 122.1. It was all over from there for the field as Shartin N glided to a powerful victory in 1.49.4.

The well respected field and fans tipped their cap to the queen Shartin N.

Kissin In The Sand( Nancy Johansson) and driver Dexter Dunn bravely tested Shartin N, pulling first up took the place spot. Caviart Ally (Brett Pelling) and driver Andrew McCarthy held for third.

The next chapter will be in the TVG Classic for Mares at the Meadowlands.