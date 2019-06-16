Day At The Track

Shartin N best in $330,000 Roses Are Red

04:18 PM 16 Jun 2019 NZST
Shartin N, harness racing
Shartin N and all the happy connections after winning The Roses Are Red for the second straight year.
New Image Media Photo

MILTON, ON -- Sent the 1-5 harness racing favourite, Shartin N strolled to the lead and faced little challenge when winning the $330,000 Roses Are Red final in 1:49 on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Driver Tim Tetrick sent the six-year-old Tintin In America mare to the top while Caviart Ally sat second into a :25.4 opening quarter. Tequila Monday sat third into the backstretch with Seaswift Joy N stalking fourth before getting flushed first over by Shartin N's stablemate Bettor Joy N.

Shartin N continued on the front uncontested into a :54.4 half and passed three-quarters in 1:22.2 with Seaswift Joy N not advancing wide of pocket-sitter Caviart Ally. Through the stretch Shartin N kept course and cruised to a length-and-a-quarter victory over Tequila Monday sliding through the cones for second and Caviart Ally chasing in third.

"I had a spot where I wanted to go in and get control, and she does the rest," Tetrick said after the race. "She's pretty easy to drive now; she'll let me relax on the lead and she just keeps going until somebody comes up on her she really likes to fight."

Shartin N

Now compiling $1,726,155 in earnings, Shartin N collected her 34th victory. The Jim King Jr. trainee races for owners Richard Poillucci, Joann Looney King and Tim Tetrick LLC. She paid $2.50 to win.

By Ray Cotolo, for Woodbine Mohawk Park

 

