Shartin N first to be #1 all season long

For the first time in the history of the Top Ten Poll the same horse stayed #1 all season long and that horse is none other than Shartin N.

This is the final Top Ten Poll for the 2019 season. Shartin N closed out the year with 23 first place votes out of 35 voters. The final Top Ten Poll did not change at all from last week.

Thanks to the USTA's Ken Weingartner for conducting the Top Ten Poll.

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (23) 6pm 19-15-3-0 $982,177 322 1 2 Bettor’s Wish (8) 3pc 19-13-6-0 $1,643,745 306 2 3 Greenshoe (3) 3tc 13-10-3-0 $1,277,049 253 3 4 Manchego (1) 4tm 17-8-1-0 $585,788 204 4 5 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 19-12-2-3 $950,610 173 5 6 Gimpanzee 3tc 14-8-1-2 $1,128,753 135 6 7 Caviart Ally 5pm 19-9-7-3 $672,215 114 7 8 Papi Rob Hanover 2pc 12-6-4-2 $754,774 71 8 9 Real Cool Sam 2tg 10-9-0-0 $497,774 56 9 10 Tall Dark Stranger 2pc 9-8-1-0 $717,514 51 10

ALSO: Atlanta 48; McWicked 41; Six Pack 39; Lather Up 38; Emoticon Hanover 10; When Dovescry 9; Captain Crunch, Forbidden Trade, Senorita Rita 8; Southwind Ozzi 6; Lyons Sentinel 5; Amigo Volo 4; Blue Ivy, Sister Sledge 3; Easy Lover Hanover, Elver Hanover, JK First Lady 2; Always A Prince, Bold Eagle, Shake That House, Winndevie 1.