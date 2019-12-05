Day At The Track

Shartin N first to be #1 all season long

07:33 PM 04 Dec 2019 NZDT
For the first time in the history of the Top Ten Poll the same horse stayed #1 all season long and that horse is none other than Shartin N.

This is the final Top Ten Poll for the 2019 season. Shartin N closed out the year with 23 first place votes out of 35 voters. The final Top Ten Poll did not change at all from last week.

Thanks to the USTA's Ken Weingartner for conducting the Top Ten Poll.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (23)

6pm

19-15-3-0

$982,177

322

1

2

Bettor’s Wish (8)

3pc

19-13-6-0

$1,643,745

306

2

3

Greenshoe (3)

3tc

13-10-3-0

$1,277,049

253

3

4

Manchego (1)

4tm

17-8-1-0

$585,788

204

4

5

Warrawee Ubeaut

3pf

19-12-2-3

$950,610

173

5

6

Gimpanzee

3tc

14-8-1-2

$1,128,753

135

6

7

Caviart Ally

5pm

19-9-7-3

$672,215

114

7

8

Papi Rob Hanover

2pc

12-6-4-2

$754,774

71

8

9

Real Cool Sam

2tg

10-9-0-0

$497,774

56

9

10

Tall Dark Stranger

2pc

9-8-1-0

$717,514

51

10

ALSO: Atlanta 48; McWicked 41; Six Pack 39; Lather Up 38; Emoticon Hanover 10; When Dovescry 9; Captain Crunch, Forbidden Trade, Senorita Rita 8; Southwind Ozzi 6; Lyons Sentinel 5; Amigo Volo 4; Blue Ivy, Sister Sledge 3; Easy Lover Hanover, Elver Hanover, JK First Lady 2; Always A Prince, Bold Eagle, Shake That House, Winndevie 1.

From the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown/USTA

