Shartin N first to be #1 all season long

For the first time in the history of the Top Ten Poll the same horse stayed #1 all season long and that horse is none other than Shartin N.
This is the final Top Ten Poll for the 2019 season. Shartin N closed out the year with 23 first place votes out of 35 voters. The final Top Ten Poll did not change at all from last week.
Thanks to the USTA's Ken Weingartner for conducting the Top Ten Poll.
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (23)
|
6pm
|
19-15-3-0
|
$982,177
|
322
|
1
|
2
|
Bettor’s Wish (8)
|
3pc
|
19-13-6-0
|
$1,643,745
|
306
|
2
|
3
|
Greenshoe (3)
|
3tc
|
13-10-3-0
|
$1,277,049
|
253
|
3
|
4
|
Manchego (1)
|
4tm
|
17-8-1-0
|
$585,788
|
204
|
4
|
5
|
Warrawee Ubeaut
|
3pf
|
19-12-2-3
|
$950,610
|
173
|
5
|
6
|
Gimpanzee
|
3tc
|
14-8-1-2
|
$1,128,753
|
135
|
6
|
7
|
Caviart Ally
|
5pm
|
19-9-7-3
|
$672,215
|
114
|
7
|
8
|
Papi Rob Hanover
|
2pc
|
12-6-4-2
|
$754,774
|
71
|
8
|
9
|
Real Cool Sam
|
2tg
|
10-9-0-0
|
$497,774
|
56
|
9
|
10
|
Tall Dark Stranger
|
2pc
|
9-8-1-0
|
$717,514
|
51
|
10
ALSO: Atlanta 48; McWicked 41; Six Pack 39; Lather Up 38; Emoticon Hanover 10; When Dovescry 9; Captain Crunch, Forbidden Trade, Senorita Rita 8; Southwind Ozzi 6; Lyons Sentinel 5; Amigo Volo 4; Blue Ivy, Sister Sledge 3; Easy Lover Hanover, Elver Hanover, JK First Lady 2; Always A Prince, Bold Eagle, Shake That House, Winndevie 1.
From the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown/USTA