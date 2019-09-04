Shartin N gleans all Top Ten Poll votes

After her world record mile at Harrah's Philadelphia on Sunday, Shartin N has received all 35 votes in the Top Ten Poll. Going in 1:48, Shartin N posted her 14th win in just 15 starts this year. Also of note, both Gimpanzee (#9) and Guardian Angel AS (#10) made it to the Top Ten Poll of their impressive weekend victories.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 15 – 9/3/2019
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (35)
|
6pm
|
15-14-0-0
|
$826,427
|
350
|
1
|
2
|
Lather Up
|
4ph
|
12-8-1-1
|
$768,011
|
302
|
2
|
3
|
Bettor’s Wish
|
3pc
|
12-8-4-0
|
$984,544
|
229
|
3
|
4
|
Greenshoe
|
3tc
|
8-6-2-0
|
$751,500
|
193
|
5
|
5
|
Captain Crunch
|
3pc
|
8-5-0-1
|
$666,837
|
182
|
4
|
6
|
Atlanta
|
4tm
|
10-6-3-0
|
$548,400
|
136
|
7
|
7
|
Forbidden Trade
|
3tc
|
10-6-3-1
|
$796,484
|
126
|
6
|
8
|
Real Cool Sam
|
2tg
|
7-7-0-0
|
$294,038
|
82
|
8
|
9
|
Gimpanzee
|
3tc
|
7-5-0-1
|
$554,638
|
75
|
--
|
10
|
Guardian Angel AS
|
5th
|
10-7-1-0
|
$619,434
|
73
|
--
ALSO: When Dovescry 29; Hypnotic AM 17; Crystal Fashion 15; Century Farroh 14; Tall Drink Hanover 13; Courtly Choice 11; Manchego, McWicked, Sister Sledge 10; Millies Possesion, Southwind Ozzi 9; Best In Show 5; Hannelore Hanover, Tall Dark Stranger 4; American Mercury, Green Manalishi S, Western Fame 3; Alicorn, Caviart Ally 2; Bllack Hole, Capt Midnight, Elver Hanover, Workin Ona Mystery 1.