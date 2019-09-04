Day At The Track

Shartin N gleans all Top Ten Poll votes

04:48 AM 04 Sep 2019 NZST
top-10.jpg

After her world record mile at Harrah's Philadelphia on Sunday, Shartin N has received all 35 votes in the Top Ten Poll. Going in 1:48, Shartin N posted her 14th win in just 15 starts this year. Also of note, both Gimpanzee (#9) and Guardian Angel AS (#10) made it to the Top Ten Poll of their impressive weekend victories.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 15 – 9/3/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (35)

6pm

15-14-0-0

$826,427

350

1

2

Lather Up

4ph

12-8-1-1

$768,011

302

2

3

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

12-8-4-0

$984,544

229

3

4

Greenshoe

3tc

8-6-2-0

$751,500

193

5

5

Captain Crunch

3pc

8-5-0-1

$666,837

182

4

6

Atlanta

4tm

10-6-3-0

$548,400

136

7

7

Forbidden Trade

3tc

10-6-3-1

$796,484

126

6

8

Real Cool Sam

2tg

7-7-0-0

$294,038

82

8

9

Gimpanzee

3tc

7-5-0-1

$554,638

75

--

10

Guardian Angel AS

5th

10-7-1-0

$619,434

73

--

ALSO: When Dovescry 29; Hypnotic AM 17; Crystal Fashion 15; Century Farroh 14; Tall Drink Hanover 13; Courtly Choice 11; Manchego, McWicked, Sister Sledge 10; Millies Possesion, Southwind Ozzi 9; Best In Show 5; Hannelore Hanover, Tall Dark Stranger 4; American Mercury, Green Manalishi S, Western Fame 3; Alicorn, Caviart Ally 2; Bllack Hole, Capt Midnight, Elver Hanover, Workin Ona Mystery 1.

