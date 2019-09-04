Shartin N gleans all Top Ten Poll votes

After her world record mile at Harrah's Philadelphia on Sunday, Shartin N has received all 35 votes in the Top Ten Poll. Going in 1:48, Shartin N posted her 14th win in just 15 starts this year. Also of note, both Gimpanzee (#9) and Guardian Angel AS (#10) made it to the Top Ten Poll of their impressive weekend victories.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 15 – 9/3/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (35) 6pm 15-14-0-0 $826,427 350 1 2 Lather Up 4ph 12-8-1-1 $768,011 302 2 3 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 12-8-4-0 $984,544 229 3 4 Greenshoe 3tc 8-6-2-0 $751,500 193 5 5 Captain Crunch 3pc 8-5-0-1 $666,837 182 4 6 Atlanta 4tm 10-6-3-0 $548,400 136 7 7 Forbidden Trade 3tc 10-6-3-1 $796,484 126 6 8 Real Cool Sam 2tg 7-7-0-0 $294,038 82 8 9 Gimpanzee 3tc 7-5-0-1 $554,638 75 -- 10 Guardian Angel AS 5th 10-7-1-0 $619,434 73 --

ALSO: When Dovescry 29; Hypnotic AM 17; Crystal Fashion 15; Century Farroh 14; Tall Drink Hanover 13; Courtly Choice 11; Manchego, McWicked, Sister Sledge 10; Millies Possesion, Southwind Ozzi 9; Best In Show 5; Hannelore Hanover, Tall Dark Stranger 4; American Mercury, Green Manalishi S, Western Fame 3; Alicorn, Caviart Ally 2; Bllack Hole, Capt Midnight, Elver Hanover, Workin Ona Mystery 1.