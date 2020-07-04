Shartin N goes at Harrah's Sunday

CHESTER, PA - Harrah's Philadelphia will be hosting one of its strongest non-stakes harness racing cards in quite some time this Sunday afternoon, with three $20,000 events for the fast-class older horses set to go, topped by an appearance from the 2019 Harness Horse of the Year, Shartin N.

Now seven, Shartin N is a New Zealand import by Tintin In America , and she certainly has been a ruthless force at the very top of the older pacing female ranks in North America the last two years. She has won 43 of her 58 lifetime starts, and she has bankrolled $2,153,030, the vast majority of it for present owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC.

She is the fastest pacing mare of all-time by virtue of a 1:46.4 victory at The Meadowlands last year, and she also holds her division's track record at Philly, 1:48.

Shartin N has been assigned the outside post in the field of eight - but she has shown he can handle tough starting assignments in the past. In fact, she showed that fact as recently as this past Tuesday, where she won from the eight post at Yonkers despite a grueling trip. Co-owner Tim Tetrick will again be guiding the champion for trainer Jim King Jr., the husband of another co-owner.

Shartin N's race will be race ten on the fourteen race card. The first of the three $20,000 events, a handicap event for older male pacers in race three, will also find the favorite starting from post eight. His name is Dorsoduro Hanover, a Somebeachsomewhere five-year-old gelding who has earned over $1.6 million, most of that during his three-year-old season, when he was named the top three-year-old pacing colt in North America.

Yannick Gingras is listed to drive for trainer Ron Burke, with major opposition expected from the consistent Highalator and Shake That House, making his 2020 debut after a top campaign as a sophomore last year.

The sixth race high-class trot finds a Canadian import, Run Director, accorded early favoritism. A son of Kadabra , Run Director comes to Philly from Woodbine Mohawk Park, where he has been triumphant in two of three seasonal races, including a 1:52.2 mile in his last start. To be driven by David Miller for trainer Andrew Harris, Run Director at his best would be right there with Eurobond, Muscle M Up, and other top contenders.

The Sunday card at Philly Sunday is so good that Western Joe and Rock The Devil, both of whom have won in sub-1:50 this year, are part of the undercard! Post time for the first event is set for 12:40 p.m.