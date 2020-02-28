Day At The Track

Shartin N heads $50,000 Invitational Pace

02:39 PM 28 Feb 2020 NZDT
Shartin N, harness racing
Shartin N will make her 2020 debut at Dover Downs
Mark Hall/USTA photo

Dover, DE — World champion and recently honored as the 2019 Harness Horse of the Year in North America, Shartin N is slated to take on five quality harness racing mares in a $50,000 Mares Invitational Pace on Wednesday (March 4) at Dover Downs.

Shartin N, crowned by the United States Harness Writers Association just this past Sunday in Orlando, Florida as the  2019 Dan Patch Horse of the Year, will make her first start of the year in the 12th race on Wednesday’s card. Her clocking of 1:46.4 last year at the Meadowlands was the fastest race mile ever for a female pacer in harness racing history. She has bankrolled over $2 million in lifetime earnings.

The field, in post position order, is as follows:

1. Diababa (Corey Callahan, Dylan Davis)
2. Apple Bottom Jeans (Callahan, Davis)
3. Bettor Joy N (Tim Tetrick, Jim King Jr.)
4. Write Me A Song (Yannick Gingras, Ron Burke)
5. Major Occasion A (Andy McCarthy, Richard ‘Nifty’ Norman)
6. Shartin N (Tetrick, King)

by Alex Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

