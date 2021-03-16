Shartin N pronounced safe in foal

Beth and Doug Yontz of Anvil and Lace Farm in Kentucky have plenty to be thankful for these past years as their harness racing breeding operation in Cynthiana has grown by leaps and bounds.

The new "Queen" of the farm is the 2019 Harness Horse of the Year, Shartin N, who was purchased this past January for a reported six-figure cost. At the time Shartin N's stablemate was also purchased. She was the top mare, Bettor Joy N, strengthening their broodmare band to rival most any other farm.

"It's ironic that both these great mares," said Beth Yontz, were bred on the same day and now both are safe in foal, and they were checked together this past Sunday."

World Champion Shartin N in her four-year racing campaign, made 68 starts and won 46 times, amassing $2.4 million in purses earned, most of that in the United States where she raced the last three years.

She was voted the Dan Patch Harness Horse of the Year in 2019. That year Shartin N won 15 of 19 starts with three second place finishes and became the world's fastest and only mare to ever win in under 1:47, taking her lifetime mark with a 1:46.4 score in the Lady Liberty Pace at the Meadowlands.

The prior year Shartin N became the first mare to win over $1 million in a single season with $1,053,236 earned. She also won 19 of her 24 starts headlined by victories in the Breeders Crown, Blue Chip Matchmaker Series, TVG Mares Pace, Rose Are Red, The Betsy Ross, Chip Noble Memorial, the Allerage Farm and the Artiscape Pace. That year Shartin N was voted the Dan Patch Pacer of the Year in 2018.

Who do you breed a world class pacing mare to? Shartin N was bred to none other than Captaintreacherous. Shartin N is sired by Tintin In America from the Live Or Die mare, Bagdaren.

"I'm very hands-on," said Yontz. "I put a lot of hours in on the farm. There are some other great farms in the Kentucky area and we are honored to have these two top mares at Anvil And Lace.

"Despite the long hours I love what I do," Yontz said. "And I treat every horse as if they were mine. Shartin N gets treated the same as every horse we have."

Bettor Joy N had the misfortune of having to race against Shartin N for most of her career in the USA. Sired by Bettor's Delight from the Road Machine mare, Joyfulbelle, Bettor Joy N did win 17 times in her career with a record of 1:50.1 and earnings of $516,000.

Bettor Joy N is in foal to first year stallion, Capt Midnight.

Both these mares were trained in the United States by Jim King, Jr. and owned by Richard Poillucci with Jo Ann Looney-King.

"Currently this year," Yontz added, "We have nearly 50 mares we are breeding. Many are resident mares. We have 15 to 20 mare that come in to get bred and then head out again. Then we get mares ready to foal and then get bred again. There is always a flow of horses on the farm.

"Shartin gets a lot of publicity," Yontz explained, "But we have other mares that have produced million dollars winners and we give them all the care they deserve.

"I'm a little low key in social media," Yontz said. "I know everyone wants to know what's going on with Shartin and that is important, but every mare we have is important to us.

"Shartin is the kind of mare that does everything right both on and off the track," Yontz said. She is not tough to deal with and is a sweet mare. It's great that she caught so early on the first breeding coming off the track."

Beth and Doug Yontz purchased Anvil And Lace Farm in 2015 and since have bred, raised and sold world class horses including Dancin Yankee and Dancing Lou.

Husband Doug helps Beth in running Anvil And Lace and he is also a local farrier. Beth has been in love with and has worked with horses since she was a child. She was the farm manager at Walnut Hall. The couple also have their own broodmares and some young racehorses.

The Anvil And Lace Farm can be seen at www.anvilandlacefarm.com/.

