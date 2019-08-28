Shartin N remains #1 on Top Ten Poll

There is very little change in the Top Ten Poll from last week. The exception is that Bettor's Wish, after his Messenger Stakes elimination victory, moved to #3 and Captain Crunch, who was idle, dropped down to #4. Most of the Top Ten rated Standardbreds will be coming this weekend in major stakes events.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 14 – 8/27/2019
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (30)
|
6pm
|
14-13-0-0
|
$811,427
|
345
|
1
|
2
|
Lather Up (5)
|
4ph
|
11-8-0-1
|
$677,448
|
319
|
2
|
3
|
Bettor’s Wish
|
3pc
|
11-8-3-0
|
$859,544
|
230
|
4
|
4
|
Captain Crunch
|
3pc
|
7-5-0-0
|
$651,402
|
225
|
3
|
5
|
Greenshoe
|
3tc
|
8-6-2-0
|
$751,500
|
195
|
5
|
6
|
Forbidden Trade
|
3tc
|
9-6-2-1
|
$671,484
|
152
|
6
|
7
|
Atlanta
|
4tm
|
9-6-2-0
|
$447,150
|
124
|
7
|
8
|
Real Cool Sam
|
2tg
|
7-7-0-0
|
$294,038
|
87
|
8
|
9
|
When Dovescry
|
3tf
|
5-2-2-1
|
$285,540
|
43
|
9
|
10
|
McWicked
|
8ph
|
9-3-2-3
|
$501,591
|
34
|
10
ALSO: Crystal Fashion 32; Hypnotic AM 25; Gimpanzee 19; Guardian Angel As 17; Millies Possesion, Tall Drink Hanover 11; Southwind Ozzi 10; Manchego 7; Best In Show, Powerful Chris 5; Century Farroh, JK First Lady, Tall Dark Stranger 4; Capt Midnight, Green Manalishi S, Six Pack, Western Fame 3; Adriano Hanover 2; Queen Of The Pride, Sister Sledge, Workin Ona Mystery 1.