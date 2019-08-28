Day At The Track

Shartin N remains #1 on Top Ten Poll

03:28 AM 28 Aug 2019 NZST
top-10.jpg

There is very little change in the Top Ten Poll from last week. The exception is that Bettor's Wish, after his Messenger Stakes elimination victory, moved to #3 and Captain Crunch, who was idle, dropped down to #4. Most of the Top Ten rated Standardbreds will be coming this weekend in major stakes events.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 14 – 8/27/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (30)

6pm

14-13-0-0

$811,427

345

1

2

Lather Up (5)

4ph

11-8-0-1

$677,448

319

2

3

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

11-8-3-0

$859,544

230

4

4

Captain Crunch

3pc

7-5-0-0

$651,402

225

3

5

Greenshoe

3tc

8-6-2-0

$751,500

195

5

6

Forbidden Trade

3tc

9-6-2-1

$671,484

152

6

7

Atlanta

4tm

9-6-2-0

$447,150

124

7

8

Real Cool Sam

2tg

7-7-0-0

$294,038

87

8

9

When Dovescry

3tf

5-2-2-1

$285,540

43

9

10

McWicked

8ph

9-3-2-3

$501,591

34

10

ALSO: Crystal Fashion 32; Hypnotic AM 25; Gimpanzee 19; Guardian Angel As 17; Millies Possesion, Tall Drink Hanover 11; Southwind Ozzi 10; Manchego 7; Best In Show, Powerful Chris 5; Century Farroh, JK First Lady, Tall Dark Stranger 4; Capt Midnight, Green Manalishi S, Six Pack, Western Fame 3; Adriano Hanover 2; Queen Of The Pride, Sister Sledge, Workin Ona Mystery 1.

Next article:

