Shartin N remains #1 on Top Ten Poll

There is very little change in the Top Ten Poll from last week. The exception is that Bettor's Wish, after his Messenger Stakes elimination victory, moved to #3 and Captain Crunch, who was idle, dropped down to #4. Most of the Top Ten rated Standardbreds will be coming this weekend in major stakes events.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 14 – 8/27/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (30) 6pm 14-13-0-0 $811,427 345 1 2 Lather Up (5) 4ph 11-8-0-1 $677,448 319 2 3 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 11-8-3-0 $859,544 230 4 4 Captain Crunch 3pc 7-5-0-0 $651,402 225 3 5 Greenshoe 3tc 8-6-2-0 $751,500 195 5 6 Forbidden Trade 3tc 9-6-2-1 $671,484 152 6 7 Atlanta 4tm 9-6-2-0 $447,150 124 7 8 Real Cool Sam 2tg 7-7-0-0 $294,038 87 8 9 When Dovescry 3tf 5-2-2-1 $285,540 43 9 10 McWicked 8ph 9-3-2-3 $501,591 34 10

ALSO: Crystal Fashion 32; Hypnotic AM 25; Gimpanzee 19; Guardian Angel As 17; Millies Possesion, Tall Drink Hanover 11; Southwind Ozzi 10; Manchego 7; Best In Show, Powerful Chris 5; Century Farroh, JK First Lady, Tall Dark Stranger 4; Capt Midnight, Green Manalishi S, Six Pack, Western Fame 3; Adriano Hanover 2; Queen Of The Pride, Sister Sledge, Workin Ona Mystery 1.