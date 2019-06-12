Shartin N remains No.1 in Poll

Hightstown, NJ — After trotting the fastest mile in Canadian history over the weekend, Hannelore Hanover rockets from zero to 117 in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll. The 7-year-old mare is the top newcomer in the rankings, going from pointless to No. 6 following her 1:50.3 win in her Armbro Flight elimination Friday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Other newcomers are No. 9 Warrawee Ubeaut and No. 10 Workin Ona Mystery. Warrawee Ubeaut won her Fan Hanover Stakes elimination while Workin Ona Mystery captured his North America Cup elim. Both 3-year-olds are undefeated in three races.

Shartin N, who won the prep race for this weekend’s Roses Are Red Stakes, remains No. 1 while Atlanta, who won the other Armbro Flight elimination with a then Canadian-record-equaling 1:51 clocking, stays No. 2.

Bettor’s Wish, who won his elimination for the North America Cup, goes from sixth to No. 3. Greenshoe and Western Fame, who were both idle last week, complete the top five.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 3 – 6/11/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (30) 6pm 8-7-0-0 $382,625 344 1 2 Atlanta (2) 4tm 3-3-0-0 $99,580 266 2 3 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 4-4-0-0 $198,750 198 6 4 Greenshoe (2) 3tc 2-2-0-0 $112,500 192 5 5 Western Fame 6ph 8-5-1-1 $448,800 153 3 6 Hannelore Hanover 7tm 2-1-0-0 $12,950 117 — 7 Captain Crunch 3pc 3-2-0-0 $59,693 116 4 8 Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 $104,372 91 7 9 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 3-3-0-0 $69,745 72 — 10 Workin Ona Mystery 3pc 3-3-0-0 $77,167 69 —

Also: McWicked 59; Courtly Choice 54; Lather Up 43; Highalator 32; Done Well 14; Caviart Ally 13; None Bettor A 12; Bettor Joy N, Evident Beauty 11; Crystal Fashion 7; Pilot Discretion 5; Only Take Cash, Quincy Blue Chip, Southwind Ozzi 4; Always A Prince, Ideal Jimmy, Sunny Dee, Swandre The Giant, Tall Drink Hanover 3; Guardian Angel As, Queen Of The Pride, Six Pack, Swansea, Treacherous Reign, The Downtown Bus, The Wall 2; De Los Cielos Deo, Keystone Abbey, Rich And Miserable, Rodeo Rock, Will Take Charge 1.

McWicked received 1 first-place vote.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager