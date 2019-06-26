Shartin N remains on top in poll

Hightstown, NJ — There is little change in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, with Ben Franklin Pace elimination winner Lather Up the only newcomer to the Top 10.

The top four positions in the rankings — Shartin N, Atlanta, Captain Crunch, and Greenshoe — are unchanged. Western Fame, also a Franklin elimination winner, rounds out the top five after moving up from sixth in a swap of places with idle Bettor’s Wish.

Warrawee Ubeaut, who won an elimination of the James M. Lynch Memorial, also improves her position by a spot, going from eighth to seventh.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, which runs weekly through November, does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 5 – 6/25/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (24) 6pm 9-8-0-0 $506,375 334 1 2 Atlanta (8) 4tm 5-5-0-0 $220,580 313 2 3 Captain Crunch (1) 3pc 4-3-0-0 $434,693 273 3 4 Greenshoe (2) 3tc 3-3-0-0 $125,000 227 4 5 Western Fame 6ph 9-6-1-1 $466,300 145 6 6 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 5-4-1-0 $367,500 131 5 7 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 5-4-1-0 $156,358 115 8 8 Gimpanzee 3tc 1-1-0-0 $104,372 80 9 9 Treacherous Reign 3pf 5-4-0-1 $208,775 58 7 10 Lather Up 4ph 6-4-0-1 $95,960 50 —

Also: Pilot Discretion 40; Jimmy Freight 22; Hannelore Hanover 21; Workin Ona Mystery 19; Highalator 16; McWicked 15; None Bettor A 13; Bettor Joy N, Courtly Choice, Green Manalishi S 7; Proof, Rich And Miserable 6; Southwind Ozzi 4; Haveoneforme 3; Boadicea, Evident Beauty, Quincy Blue Chip, Tall Drink Hanover 2; Caviart Ally, Fiftydallarbill, Six Pack, Swansea, Will Take Charge 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager