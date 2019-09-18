Day At The Track

Shartin N remains unanimous #1

03:36 AM 18 Sep 2019 NZST
Shartin N remains the unanimous queen of the Top Ten Poll for the third straight week.

Greenshoe switched positions with Bettor's Wish (3 & 4) although both horses won identical KYSS divisions on Sunday.

There were no newcomers to the Top Ten Poll this week.

Forbidden Trade did drop down two positons from #7 to #9 after his loss in the Canadian Trotting Derby.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 17 – 9/17/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (35)

6pm

15-14-0-0

$826,427

350

1

2

Lather Up

4ph

12-8-1-1

$768,011

260

2

3

Greenshoe

3tc

10-8-2-0

$891,500

250

4

4

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

13-9-4-0

$1,109,544

239

3

5

Atlanta

4tm

11-7-3-0

$658,400

191

5

6

Real Cool Sam

2tg

8-8-0-0

$420,038

122

6

7

Gimpanzee

3tc

8-6-0-1

$667,138

108

9

8

Captain Crunch

3pc

9-5-0-1

$687,077

62

8

9

Forbidden Trade

3tc

11-6-3-1

$819,172

59

7

10

Southwind Ozzi

3pc

9-7-1-0

$480,935

52

10

ALSO: Guardian Angel AS, McWicked 36; Hypnotic AM 32; Tall Drink Hanover 21; Millies Possesion 18; Green Manalishi S, Tall Dark Stranger 13; When Dovescry 12; Capt Midnight 11; Century Farroh 9; Alicorn 8; Best In Show, Crystal Fashion, Zero Tolerance 4; Manchego, Sister Sledge 2; American History, Courtly Choice, Elver Hanover, Evident Beauty, Hannelore Hanover, Lyons Sentinel, Rich And Miserable 1.

