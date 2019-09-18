Shartin N remains unanimous #1

Shartin N remains the unanimous queen of the Top Ten Poll for the third straight week.
Greenshoe switched positions with Bettor's Wish (3 & 4) although both horses won identical KYSS divisions on Sunday.
There were no newcomers to the Top Ten Poll this week.
Forbidden Trade did drop down two positons from #7 to #9 after his loss in the Canadian Trotting Derby.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 17 – 9/17/2019
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (35)
|
6pm
|
15-14-0-0
|
$826,427
|
350
|
1
|
2
|
Lather Up
|
4ph
|
12-8-1-1
|
$768,011
|
260
|
2
|
3
|
Greenshoe
|
3tc
|
10-8-2-0
|
$891,500
|
250
|
4
|
4
|
Bettor’s Wish
|
3pc
|
13-9-4-0
|
$1,109,544
|
239
|
3
|
5
|
Atlanta
|
4tm
|
11-7-3-0
|
$658,400
|
191
|
5
|
6
|
Real Cool Sam
|
2tg
|
8-8-0-0
|
$420,038
|
122
|
6
|
7
|
Gimpanzee
|
3tc
|
8-6-0-1
|
$667,138
|
108
|
9
|
8
|
Captain Crunch
|
3pc
|
9-5-0-1
|
$687,077
|
62
|
8
|
9
|
Forbidden Trade
|
3tc
|
11-6-3-1
|
$819,172
|
59
|
7
|
10
|
Southwind Ozzi
|
3pc
|
9-7-1-0
|
$480,935
|
52
|
10
ALSO: Guardian Angel AS, McWicked 36; Hypnotic AM 32; Tall Drink Hanover 21; Millies Possesion 18; Green Manalishi S, Tall Dark Stranger 13; When Dovescry 12; Capt Midnight 11; Century Farroh 9; Alicorn 8; Best In Show, Crystal Fashion, Zero Tolerance 4; Manchego, Sister Sledge 2; American History, Courtly Choice, Elver Hanover, Evident Beauty, Hannelore Hanover, Lyons Sentinel, Rich And Miserable 1.