Shartin N remains unanimous #1

Shartin N remains the unanimous queen of the Top Ten Poll for the third straight week.

Greenshoe switched positions with Bettor's Wish (3 & 4) although both horses won identical KYSS divisions on Sunday.

There were no newcomers to the Top Ten Poll this week.

Forbidden Trade did drop down two positons from #7 to #9 after his loss in the Canadian Trotting Derby.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 17 – 9/17/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (35) 6pm 15-14-0-0 $826,427 350 1 2 Lather Up 4ph 12-8-1-1 $768,011 260 2 3 Greenshoe 3tc 10-8-2-0 $891,500 250 4 4 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 13-9-4-0 $1,109,544 239 3 5 Atlanta 4tm 11-7-3-0 $658,400 191 5 6 Real Cool Sam 2tg 8-8-0-0 $420,038 122 6 7 Gimpanzee 3tc 8-6-0-1 $667,138 108 9 8 Captain Crunch 3pc 9-5-0-1 $687,077 62 8 9 Forbidden Trade 3tc 11-6-3-1 $819,172 59 7 10 Southwind Ozzi 3pc 9-7-1-0 $480,935 52 10

ALSO: Guardian Angel AS, McWicked 36; Hypnotic AM 32; Tall Drink Hanover 21; Millies Possesion 18; Green Manalishi S, Tall Dark Stranger 13; When Dovescry 12; Capt Midnight 11; Century Farroh 9; Alicorn 8; Best In Show, Crystal Fashion, Zero Tolerance 4; Manchego, Sister Sledge 2; American History, Courtly Choice, Elver Hanover, Evident Beauty, Hannelore Hanover, Lyons Sentinel, Rich And Miserable 1.